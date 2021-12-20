BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School fire science instructor Brandon Renfro is the latest educator to be featured in the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
East Principal Andy Hare nominated Renfro, who was honored for helping save the life of a wreck victim on his way to school the morning of Oct. 29, 2020.
“Brandon Renfo is in his seventh year in education,” Hare said.
“In the fall of 2015, he was given the task of creating the fire science program at Sullivan East from scratch. It was intended to be a part-time position; that soon changed. Due to the success of his program and overwhelming demand for his class, the Sullivan County Board of Education quickly made his position full-time,” Hare said.
“Since that time he has not looked back. Today, the SkillsUSA Fire Science category could be renamed the Sullivan East Invitational,” Hare said.
That’s because the program has won the Fire Fighting, Fire Science and CPR & First Aid State Championship every year it has competed, Hare said.
“Even more impressive are the professional opportunities his students have after graduation,” Hare said. “Completers of his program earn a CPR & First Aid certificate and a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) IS100 and IS700 (Incident Command Training) Certificate.
“Our community is well protected by his former students through their employment as first responders. Additionally, dozens of his students proudly serve their community in their local volunteer fire departments,” Hare said.
“Our community has benefited greatly from the amazing program Mr. Renfro has developed. The passion in which he approaches his trade is evident through the ownership his students have in their program. They take pride in their responsibilities and love the services they are providing to their community.”
Renfro is a 1994 graduate of Elizabethton High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science from East Tennessee State University and both his Master of Education and educational specialist degree from Union University.
Prior to his career in education, Renfro served as a firefighter for Johnson City for 10 years where he was an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician.
“Mr. Renfro’s professional training has been a true godsend to our school and community. More than once he has put his training into use,” Hare said.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.