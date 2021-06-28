Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare nominated world languages teacher Matthew Harrison for the Times News Teacher Spotlight.
“During his time at Sullivan East High School, Mr. Harrison has also served as an adjunct professor with East Tennessee State University and Northeast State Community College, translator for the Sullivan County English Language Learner program and chairman of multiple committees. Matthew is an alumnus of Dobyns-Bennett High School and ETSU,” Hare said.
“Mr. Harrison is the definition of servant leader. Throughout his career he has put the needs of his students ahead of his own. If students need tutoring, he is there. If they need food, he makes sure they have plenty. If they need help at home, he gets the proper agency and resources there to provide the comfort they need. If he sees a chance to make our school better, he will be the first to volunteer and offer a creative way to make it happen,” Hare said.
“The entire Patriot Nation has benefited from Mr. Harrison’s ‘put others’ needs ahead of your own’ mentality. His example, work ethic and professionalism have made us all better.”