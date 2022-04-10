BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County's Board of Education unanimously approved tenure for 11 teachers Thursday night, as recommended by Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.
Before the meeting vote, during a work session, board member Mark Ireson asked if the tenure class of 2022 was smaller than normal, to which Assistant Director Ingrid Deloach responded it was and would continue to be for a few years in the future.
Deloach said the downsizing of the school system in recent years, including decreasing enrollment and a decrease in the numbers of schools operated, resulted in fewer new hirings.
Rafalowski said the system has had eight professional or certificated retirements so far this year, compared to 42 during the retirement incentive, during which eligible retirees were granted a bonus for retiring.
Since tenure requires at least five years to achieve in Tennessee, Deloach said the reduced number represents fewer new teachers hired five years or more ago.
Even with a retirement incentive the board approved last year, Deloach said the number of new hires remained lower than the past because it takes fewer teachers to operate fewer schools with lower enrollment overall.
In addition, Deloach said tenure has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the LOE, or level of effectiveness scores, including growth and/or achievement student test scores and evaluation scores didn't have as many options because some evaluations were put on hiatus because of the pandemic.
Board Chairman Randall Jones also noted that if a non-tenured teacher is eligible for tenure, he or she must apply and if not he or she is no longer employed. Rafalowski said all teachers eligible for tenure receive notification from the school system.
The 11 new tenured teachers are Nick Routh, West Ridge High assistant band director; Jennifer Green of Holston Elementary; counselor Amy French of West Ridge; Kelly McKaig of Holston Elementary; Julie Millard of Rock Springs Elementary; Sullivan East High criminal justice teacher Ty Boomershine; Ketron Elementary teacher Mandi Anderson; Bluff City Elementary teacher Kayla Talley; Rock Springs teacher Sarah Arnold, Miller Perry Elementary teacher Heath Blevins; and Sullivan East High teacher Jacklyn Lahr.
Arnold and Lahr did not attend the meeting.
IN OTHER ACTION
• As previously reported, five parents and five students urged the seven-member board not to vote to ax the Innovation Academy, a science, technology, engineering and math program inside Sullivan Central Middle that began in 2012.
Parent David Sneddom of Johnson City said IA, which has fallen in enrollment to 76 students in grades 6-8, should be prioritized. "You don't ever cut budgets in areas of learning," Sneddom said. "You never take away the thing that is most important and helpful for the children."
Jones said no decision has been made to close IA.
• Rafalowski said a water line break at East High and power outage at Central Heights Elementary meant those two schools closed Thursday but they returned Friday.
• The board approved an equipment loan agreement with Northeast State Community College to improve workforce skills, as well as a one-year contract for $1 to lease a tractor for Sullivan East High from West Hills Tractor. Rafalowski also thanked Jeremy Baker of Baker's Construction and Excavation for letting East borrow equipment to work on the water line break and a recent gas line break at Sullivan East Middle.
• The board made housekeeping budget changes and voted to keep school fees at the same as current, as well as adopted on first reading a slightly revised transfer policy to align with Tennessee law as recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association.
LOOKING TO FUTURE
The board will meet in a retreat on Monday, April 11, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room of the health and education building, 154 Blountville Bypass.
Rafalowski and Jones said the meeting would center on finances. They said a called session that has been advertised may or may not need to be used, depending on the retreat and needed actions on finances of facilities. The next scheduled board meetings are Thursday, May 12, with a 4:30 p.m. work session to be followed by a 6:30 p.m. voting meeting.
Rafalowski said finance issues would touch on enrollment and facilities.
