By HOLLY VIERS
GATE CITY — Three high school seniors from Scott County recently received financial support to further their education.
The Rotary Club of Scott County recognized Emilee Jerrell, Ethan Gibson and Kelli Parks, each of whom received $1,000 scholarships toward their first, second and third years of college. The students were honored with certificates this past Tuesday at Scott County Park.
“The Scott County Rotary Scholarship Program has a rich history of supporting local high school students in their pursuit of higher education,” said Jeff Montgomery, Rotary scholarship chairman. “The scholarship not only considers academic achievement, but also values leadership, employment, extracurricular involvement, and service. These students have demonstrated excellence in many if not all of these areas.”
About the scholarships
Each year, the Rotary Club of Scott County awards a scholarship to one senior from each of the county’s three high schools. All recipients must be of excellent moral character, and they agree to perform 20 hours of community service work related to Rotary projects for each year in which the scholarship is received.
“Providing educational opportunities and empowerment of our local youth has always been a major focus of our organization,” said Madre Forsha, club president. “The presentation of these scholarships and meeting with these talented individuals is always a highlight for our club members. As always, we are honored to help these outstanding students pursue their educational goals.”
Rye Cove High School
Jerrell, the scholarship recipient from Rye Cove, plans to attend the University of Tennessee and study veterinary medicine. Her goal is to become a veterinarian.
“I have had a love for animals since I was a young girl,” Jerrell said. “This passion of mine started when I became old enough to assist my grandfather with his flock of sheep. I became involved in Virginia 4-H and began attending 4-H Camp every summer. I was given the opportunity to assist the teachers of animal-based classes and help the campers learn the same way I was able to learn. During the summer of 2019, I job shadowed at Scott Veterinary Services in Gate City. It was in this veterinary clinic that I thrived the most, and I knew veterinary medicine was the path I need to take.”
Gate City High School
Gibson, the scholarship recipient from Gate City, plans to attend the University of Tulsa and study computer science. His goal is to work with the federal government.
“The experiences that have shaped me and my career goals are my time volunteering in Virginia State Parks, the Family Career Community Leaders of America, and Scott County 4-H Robotics Team,” Gibson said. “Volunteering in the Virginia State Parks shaped me by showing me what I was capable of doing and provided me with the leadership and team skills that are extremely important to my success and my future career. The FCCLA gave me a chance to see how I could help my community. My county robotics team has shaped my career by being an example of what it takes to work in computer-related fields.”
Twin Springs High School
Parks, the scholarship recipient from Twin Springs, plans to attend the University of Virginia-Wise and study veterinary medicine. Her goal is to become a veterinarian.
“I have been around all different breeds of animals for as long as I can remember,” Parks said. “My grandparents had two separate farms while I was growing up. This gave me the opportunity to be interactive with larger animals, as well as the smaller animal breed. I have been driven by this lifelong dream primarily because my dog Delilah was tragically run over when I was just a child. I want to be the person that families can trust to leave their pet with. Every experience I have had with an animal has helped shape me into who I am today. Owning pets of my own has personally made me more responsible.”