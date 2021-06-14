Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
KINGSPORT — Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Philip Wright nominated Marti Harrison, a first-grade teacher, for the Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Her previous experience includes teaching fifth grade literacy for many years at Roosevelt as well as pre-K classes, Wright said.
“Mrs. Harrison is a very caring teacher who sees to the needs of her students and believes the foundation for teaching is the relationships created with students,” Wright said.
“She goes above and beyond to get to know her students as individuals and easily relates to them on their level,” Wright added.
“Over the years, many students with behavioral or other challenges have found success and confidence because of her commitment to make a difference in their lives. Additionally, Mrs. Harrison is a strong leader among her colleagues.
“She is constantly seeking to learn and improve her craft of teaching and stands as a role model for other teachers to follow,” Wright noted.
“She spends very long hours working in her classroom trying to make the best lessons possible for her students and is often the first teacher to arrive and last teacher to leave each day,” Wright said.
“Mrs. Harrison has served as a mentor for new teachers in our building as well and has always been willing to share her knowledge and secrets with new teachers,” he said.