KINGSPORT — Audio first, video and improved audio to follow later.
That was the basic decision of the Kingsport Board of Education on Tuesday night on the issue of livestreaming or broadcasting school board work sessions and meetings.
And it means if you’ve been waiting for a real-time broadcast of the board, you soon can tune into WCSK, 90.3 on the FM radio dial, or go to the Dobyns-Bennett High School website for a WCSK link to listen in on the meetings of the five-member board usually held on Tuesdays.
“We get requests all the time. ‘Are you guys live?’ ” BOE Vice President Julie Byers said of people wanting to see or at least listen to board meetings after getting used to the virtual Zoom-type meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHAT’S THE BIG PICTURE?
The new video direction also means that the new audio and visual technology, which could cost tens of thousands of dollars, would be used for future Parent University meetings, teacher in-service and other events in the third floor Tennessee Room of the Administrative Support Center in the Press Building where the school board meets.
However, board members said that amount of money, which could approach $100,000, will need to be considered in the upcoming 2022-23 school system budget. They and staff also said microphones and sound equipment need updating, even without live meetings.
Byers and member Todd Golden pushed for livestreaming, which Board of Education President Jim Welch initially supported only for audio.
But Welch, echoed by members Melissa Woods, Brandon Fletcher and the others, said the meeting room upgrades for audio/visual capacities will help touch students and the teachers who help them learn far beyond board meetings.
Welch called the board broadcasts a “byproduct” of a system he sees serving students, teachers and the community.
Case in point: A Parent University on internet safety, tentatively set for Jan. 20 and the second of its kind, will be done virtually but eventually could be done in the meeting room with a live audience, Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said.
“To do this by radio is minimal, and we should have been doing it all along,” Welch said.
NUTS AND BOLTS OF RADIO PLAN
Assistant Superin- tendent of Administration Andy True said staff will try to get the needed radio equipment, to cost just less than $1,200, in place for the Jan. 25 work session or Feb. 8 voting meeting if possible.
The board voted 5-0 to move forward with the plan, to be funded from the existing $100,000 communications budget, True said.
In layman’s terms, all the equipment needed for Tuesday Night Live are two audio encoders costing $840 for the Administrative Support Center and two audio decoders costing $351 for the WCSK transmitter on Bays Mountain.
True said staff also will need to be trained to operate the equipment.
However, to do video livestreaming True said the cost would start out at about $25,000 or $30,000, based on an estimate for a one-camera system from Kingsport-based Tele-Optics, or up to $50,000, $80,000 or $95,000 based on other proposals.
In the past, True said the dissemination of board meeting actions came mostly from newspaper accounts, but that now the school system puts up a link to the audio record of the meeting online, usually the next day, rebroadcasts the meeting on WCSK in a day or so and puts out “Board Notes” the night of the work session or meeting.
Golden asked if the two cameras installed in the Tennessee meeting room about 10 years ago could be used in a new sound and video system. True said he wasn’t sure but that a new full tilt pan and zoom video camera is about $3,000.
True said YouTube or something similar likely would be the home of school board audio/video livestreaming.
ON OTHER MATTERS:
• The board honored the staff of the Sequoyah Scribe of Sevier Middle School for winning Best of Show in the junior high and middle school class of the National Scholastic Press Association fall 2021 contest.
• Moorhouse announced a joint BOE/Board of Mayor and Aldermen walking tour of the former Sullivan North High School, to become the new Sevier Middle School, will occur at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 28.
• Moorhouse announced the new Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT Elizabethton career technical operation in part of the new Sevier building will have a ribbon-cutting on Feb. 28 attended by Gov. Bill Lee. Adults and some dual-enrollment high school students have started classes there, Moorhouse said.