KINGSPORT — From hearing about the price of egg processing going up to hearing the Dobyns-Bennett High School chorus perform what it did at Carnegie Hall and a cathedral in New York, the Kingsport Board of Education had a varied meeting Tuesday night.
As previously reported, BOE President Jim Welch announced at the meeting that Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse is not for now seeking a contract extension beyond the current one ending in 2024, and Vice President Julie Byers wants a forthcoming facilities study update to look at splitting the city’s two middle schools into a grades 5-6 facility and a grades 7-8 one.
Moorhouse said that after the results of the facilities study update and board consideration, the BOE and school system should commit to a path, including the renovation of the former Sullivan North High into the future Sevier Middle of whatever grade configuration, and follow it through.
The board also recognized students’ accomplishments in wrestling and music and a supervisor for winning a statewide award.
I AM THE EGG MAN
After a brief but “eggciting” presentation by Chief Finance Officer David Frye, the BOE voted 5-0 to grant a contract for Michaels Food Inc. to convert commodity eggs for use in school cafeterias at a cost not to exceed $17,000 for the year starting July 1.
The board also voted to award a school nutrition chemical supply contract from Summer Industrial Supply not to exceed $12,000 and renewable for up to three years.
Both winners were sole bidders, and the bids were 77% and 84%, respectively, higher than current contracts with the same vendors, Frye said. However, he said they were at the current market rate and that both companies serve KCS in the same capacities now.
Frye explained that the egg contract was not for the eggs, provided by the federal government as commodities for use in the schools, but rather to process them into fodder for omelettes and such for the cafeterias. He said it was still substantially cheaper to go that route than to buy ready-to-use egg items.
CHORAL PERFORMANCE, MUSIC AWARDS
The BOE kicked off its meeting with a continuation of the chorus performing in a pre-board session, giving radio listeners on WSJK FM 90.3 a chance to hear the chorus as the time hit 6 p.m. and the live radio broadcast began.
Led by Director Patty Denmark and Choral Assistant Gianni Loepke, the chorus performed some of the same pieces of music it performed at Carnegie Hall and in a judged performance while in New York.
That was at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, which the website of that Episcopal church said is the fifth-largest church in the world by measured volume, the largest cathedral in the world, and has been under construction since 1892. Denmark said it has an eight-second echo delay.
In addition, board member Melissa Woods honored all-state chorus, orchestra and band students. The All-State Festival will be April 27-30 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville.
Woods said it is a testament to music education in Kingsport City Schools that the band, orchestra and chorus of D-B have all performed at Carnegie Hall.
All-state band members from D-B are Josh Adedokun, Ben Allen, Andrea Burdge, Caroline Caveness, Ryder Fitzgerald, Connor Hall, Addie Helms, Claire Li, Katy Faye Lyttle, Micah Maynard, Sam Perdue, Kyah Powers, Isaac Whitson and Tori Wright.
Choir members are George Bates, Casey Roberts and Aidan Wolfe.
Orchestra members are Mackenzie Henley, violin; Adam Krcal, bass; and Alexandra Ponasik, bass.
MAX WRESTLES
Welch recognized D-B freshman Max Norman for winning first place in the Class AA 145-pound weight class at the state wrestling tournament held in Franklin Feb. 24-25. He was voted Region 1 Wrestler of the Year this season and also competed in the High School Nationals March 25-27, placing fifth overall and earning All-American status.
BO KNOWS CAREER TECHNICAL
In addition, Byers honored Director of Career and Technical Education Richard “Bo” Shadden in absentia for being named the statewide 2022 Trailblazer award winner by the Tennessee Directors of Career and Technical Education.
The honor is for those who have demonstrated “extraordinary leadership” in their home county and at the state or national level.
Shadden, also director of postsecondary opportunities at D-B, represented the East region of the state for the Trailblazer award, which included a qualification the directors have six or more years experience as CTE directors.
Shadden formerly headed the CTE program for Sullivan County Schools.
LOOKING FORWARD
The BOE will next meet for a called meeting, followed by a work session, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, in the third floor Tennessee Room of the Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield St. downtown.
Frye said bids for moving the cooling tower from North, which is getting a new heating and cooling system, to Robinson and bids on renovating North into Sevier will be discussed at the meeting. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has expressed concern about a $24.2 million estimated cost of renovating North, purchased from Sullivan County for $20 million.
The same COVID-19 relief funding to be used for much of the project also has driven up the cost of capital projects with public school systems and governments nationwide vying for contractors and materials, school system officials in the region say.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.