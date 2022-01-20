KINGSPORT — City leaders have approved paying architectural design services to replace an 80-year-old fire station as well as greasing skids for three developments included among 2,500 new homes coming to town in the next three years.
Those are several topics the Board of Mayor and Aldermen addressed Tuesday night. Other items included amending a city policy to allow employees to bring firearms to work but requiring that the weapons remain in workers’ vehicles.
HOUSES GOING UP
The board gave the final green light to various housing projects pending or underway, approving materials agreements with the Magnolia Ridge Development LLC Phase 1 redevelopment, the Miller Parke Phase 3 project by Integrity Building Group, and the Cox Valley Development of Carla Karst.
And in the first of two readings, the board approved the rezoning of Breckenridge Trace development from R-1B, residential district, to PD, planned development district. Planner Ken Weems said the change was requested to allow slightly larger homes to be built on the lots that all told will have 95 homes.
All told, City Manager Chris McCartt, in response to a question by Mayor Pat Shull, said the city conservatively has 2,500 new homes or housing units in development and expected to be completed in the next three years or so.
FINANCIAL EXCELLENCE
The board also accepted the 2020-21 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report from Chief Finance Officer/City Recorder Lisa Winkle and via a presentation by Vice Mayor Colette George honored Winkle and her staff for an excellence award for the financial report, the 23rd the city has received.
The audit of the 2020-21 fiscal year, delayed slightly because of COVID, came back clean with only minor findings by auditors at Brown Edwards. The honor is the Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards from the Government Financial Officers’ Association.
Winkle gave a summary of the annual report during a work session held before the meeting, where the BMA also received an update on Aerospace Park at Tri-Cities Airport.
The board also recognized ground maintenance crew members and others for work on the Christmas in the Park event downtown, to be held again next year.
IN OTHER ACTION:
• As previously reported, the board voted 7-0 to apply for a $29 million Tennessee Department of Transportation State Industrial Access (SIA) grant to construct about 2.3 miles of two-lane road, Meadow Park Lane Extension, connecting the Ridgefields/West Kingsport area to the MeadowView and Interstate 26 area. The BMA received details of the project, expected to take three years to complete if the grant is received, from Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds and CeeGee McCord, director of economic and community development for Eastman, during the work session.
• The board unanimously voted to enter into an agreement with Cain Rash West Architects for architectural and design services for the new Fire Station No. 2 on Fort Henry Drive. Fire Chief Scott Boyd told the board the old building, finished in 1942, doesn’t have room for some of the taller firefighting trucks and houses firefighters in an upstairs area above the station with no elevator, which does not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The cost, based on an estimated $3.6 million project, is $224,550. The replacement building is to be next door to the complex that also houses the Kingsport Life Saving Crew, in part of a grassy area near where the old Legion Pool was, just north of the Dobyns-Bennett High School parking lot and the Civic Auditorium.
CONSENT AGENDA
On the consent agenda, which the board approved 7-0 in one vote on 11 items, the board:
• Approved a resolution amending the city’s weapons policy for employees, which City Attorney Michael Bilingsley said is mandated by a change in Tennessee law. Employees who don’t carry a weapon as part of their job had been prohibited from bringing one to work; now, Billingsley said, employees may bring a firearm in their vehicle but must leave it in the vehicle.
• Ratified an application for a Partnership Support Grant of up to $32,000 from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
• Ratified an application for a $1,000 Tennessee Arts Commission Special Opportunities Grant.
• Approved an application and receipt of a $1,500 Tennessee Agriculture Enhancement Program Grant.
• Approved offers for easement and right-of-way for the East Tennessee State/Eastman Valley Brook campus just outside the city limits and in Washington County off Eastern Star Road. The project, to be done by Kingsport because it has the closest available sewer lines, is to be funded by a $350,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant.
• Welcomed new Human Relations head Tyra Copas and new Communications Specialist Matthew Lane, both of whom started with the city Jan. 3. Lane is a former Kingsport Times News reporter.
