KINGSPORT — Teachers at Indian Springs Elementary this week got everything from free breakfasts and lunches to cash prizes and personalized thank you notes and drawings from students.
That's because the week before Sullivan County Schools goes on spring break, the school celebrated Staff Appreciation Week, also known as Teacher Appreciation Week, with the help and support of the Parent Teacher Organization, as well as local businesses and other groups.
"We've had breakfast and lunch every day provided by different groups," fifth-grade math teacher Rebecca Jessee said in the entryway of the school Friday morning. "The last few years have been rough in the education system."
As if on cue, a group of PTO members came through the front entrance with lunch for the teachers while Jessee and school counselor Bree Rhea were being interviewed.
'SURVIVOR' GAME
The celebration included a game similar to "Survivor" in which teachers spun a virtual wheel and had the chance to earn points in a contest if they did certain things.
Jessee's task, chosen by the random spin, was to seek news media coverage of the appreciation week for five points and then amass a total of 15 if the media responded to the request to check out the school and its week's worth of activities.
She got a newspaper and television station to answer the call but finished second in the competition behind Timothy Dale.
As the first-place winner, the president of the Sullivan County Education Association and 17-year librarian at Indian Springs, Dale won a trophy, beads, a 100 Grand candy bar and $50 in cash.
Amy Hubbard took third place, while fourth went to Jana Pendleton. Both are kindergarten teachers.
Dale offered the beads, or at least one of them, to Jessee, who declined. She won $20 but said the notes and drawings from students were the best prizes.
ARNOLD CAME UP WITH IDEA
PTO Secretary Ashley Arnold found the "Survivor"-themed game on Facebook and got it for the celebration. She has a fourth-grader at the school of 370 students and about 50 faculty and staff members.
Jessee said that students contributed by coloring and drawing, and that on another day some dressed up as their teacher. One of the girls mimicking her showed up in high heels.
Among the "ringleaders" of the event were Arnold, Jessee and Rhea, who has been a counselor at the school for seven years. Jessee has been in Sullivan County Schools for 17 years at Indian Springs and 18 years in education total.
Like Jessee, Rhea said the celebration was an attempt to honor and reward teachers and staff for the work they did through the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to do in its aftermath as school returns to a more normal state of affairs.
