ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville Heritage Association Director Melissa Nelson was named woman of the year by the Rogersville Business and Professional Women’s Association during a surprise presentation at her April RHA meeting.
Rogersville Business and Professional Women President Tammy Gibson said Nelson was chosen for being an outstanding professional within the community and an exceptional role model for future leaders.
The Rogersville Business and Professional Women is the local chapter of the Business and Professional Women of Tennessee.
BPW/TN is a statewide organization promoting equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information.
“We strive to support working women, address their concerns and share ideas for change,” Gibson told the Times News.
“We meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m., and most of our meetings occur at Price Public Community Center. We would love to see our organization continue to grow and offer support for our working women.”
Gibson said this is the 10th year of the woman of the year award.
The award is intended to recognize local women who embody the BPW mission to further the efforts of working women in the local community, recognize women who are visible in their careers, who are active in the community and who are committed to making a difference for women entering the workforce.
Past recipients of the award include: Sandy Harrell, owner of Verizon Wireless; Sybil Testerman, executive director of Hawkins County United Way; Betty Goins, director of the Cancer Support Group in Hawkins County; Pam Mayo, Department Of Children’s Services Foster Care and Adoptions; Nancy Barker, executive director of Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce; Jackie Charles, Hawkins County Board of Education and loan adviser; and Dr. Reba Bailey, former interim director of Hawkins County Schools.
“Melissa holds many of the qualities that we look for when nominating and choosing our woman of the year recipient,” Gibson said.
“She is very active in our community and is a successful businesswoman. Melissa is the current director of the Rogersville Heritage Association and owner of The Loft. She is continually seeking opportunities to showcase the heritage of our great community.”