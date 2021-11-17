KINGSPORT — The Model City’s marching band took a taste of Appalachia to Indianapolis over the weekend.
It brought back prizes, including best in its class size and eighth best overall — not bad for a show that was designed for the 2020 marching band but was shelved and then repurposed for this year’s band because COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the 2020 national competition.
To thank the community for its continuing support of the band program, nearly 300 Dobyns-Bennett High School competitive marching band members, chorus members and a violin player took the field at Kingsport’s J. Fred Johnson Stadium Tuesday night one last time for the Grand National championship show.
The roughly 12-minute show is named after the Aaron Copland composition “The Promise of Living,” which along with Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” the band played for the show.
D-B IS NATIONAL CHAMPION IN AAA
At the Bands of America Grand National marching band competition, held Nov. 11-13 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, D-B was the lone Tennessee band in the top 12 finishers overall Saturday night after making finals earlier in the day. It was among 99 bands competing and 34 that made the semifinals.
D-B finished eighth nationwide and first in Class AAA.
Props this year were representations of the Appalachian Mountains. Director of Bands Lafe Cook said the “black shirts” — band fathers and some mothers — made a second version of the props after not being satisfied with the first versions.
Cook thanked the black shirts, parents and community, corporate sponsors, music staff at D-B, photographers, others and of course the students in a presentation before the performance.
He said some band members had to learn to play new instruments, including baritones, because the band lost many baritones to graduation. The show and arrangement were designed for a band that never got to perform it because of COVID.
In Class AAA, D-B finished first, making it a Grand National champion, and in AAA it also came in first for music and visuals. In the overall finals, D-B finished eighth with a score of 91.95.
COMPETITORS MOSTLY FROM TEXAS
Among the 12 finalists, Texas had seven bands, Indiana two, and Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee one each. Cook and longtime band supporter and retired Eastman Chemical Co. executive David Golden said Kingsport, at about 53,000 residents, was by far the smallest community and least affluent one to be in the finalist lineup.
“The fact that we can stand on the same stage as these other high schools is incredible,” said Golden, who has joined the board of directors for Music for All, the not-for-profit group that operates the Bands of America competitions nationwide that feed into the annual Grand National competition.
First place was Broken Arrow High of Oklahoma at 98.25, followed by Carmel High of Indiana at 97.05, Woodlands of Texas at 96.2, Avon of Texas at 96.05, Flower Mound of Texas at 95.4, and Marcus of Texas at 93.275.
Cook said the designer of Broken Arrow shows has designed recent D-B shows, which he said has helped the Kingsport City Schools band inch its way into the finals. This was the second year D-B made the finals, with the first being 2018.
The band did not compete in 2019 because it went to the Rose Parade that year.
Rounding out the 12 top finalists were seventh, Claudia Taylor Johnson of Texas at 92.7; eighth, D-B at 91.95; ninth, Ronald Reagan of Texas at 91.45; 10th, Blue Springs of Missouri at 90.35; 11th, William Mason of Ohio at 90.2; and 12th, Vista Ridge of Texas at 89.9.
Golden said many of these communities put money into music programs not just to produce winning bands but to lessen drug use and teen pregnancy, as well as improve workforce development, literacy and numeracy. He said music programs do all that and more.
Cook said the students learn to work together as a diverse team toward a common goal. He also said Bands of America officials were so impressed by the D-B show that they had a video made about the band before the finals. It was shown on the large screen at the football stadium Tuesday night.
