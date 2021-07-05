Editors note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton has nominated Bryan Kerns, a math and fire science teacher, for the Teacher Spotlight.
“Bryan is a 1996 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett, where he was active as a student and was starting quarterback for the football team. Bryan has been a math teacher at D-B for 15 years,” Hampton said.
“He has worked as a fire science teacher/club sponsor for the last three years in addition to the role he plays with math. He also works very closely with our math intervention program to provide enhanced support for students in math classes. He serves as a mentor to many students and teachers at our school.”
The fire science students, in one of the few such programs nationwide, are in a Pulaski Club shown in a Facebook video from the school.
“Bryan is the first teacher that came to mind for this recognition because of his focus on supporting the whole student and not just teaching the mind. He builds relationships and digs deep to motivate students to be the best versions of themselves.
“His lessons are engaging and he is able to have a level of success with students who have not always been successful in the world of math. Bryan represents all that is good about public education and humanity and our school is a better place each day because he is a part of it.”