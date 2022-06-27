KINGSPORT — Washington Elementary School Principal Heather Wolf has been named a 2022 National Distinguished Principal (NDP) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) for the state of Tennessee.
Each year, the NAESP honors outstanding elementary and middle school principals from across the nation and abroad as part of its annual NDP program. The 2022 class of NDPs is recognized for setting high standards for instruction, student achievement and character of the students, families and staff in their learning communities.
“While the pandemic has tested every aspect of our society, including schools, principals have continued to lead dynamic learning communities and serve as a beacon of hope,” said Dr. L. Earl Franks, NAESP’s executive director. “NAESP’s National Distinguished Principals program recognizes the outstanding leadership of highly successful principals and is a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to these exceptional school leaders.”
“This is an outstanding accomplishment for Mrs. Wolf and for Kingsport City Schools,” Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said. “We applaud Mrs. Wolf’s leadership and dedication to her students, families and staff. This honor is in recognition for her collaborative leadership style and for significantly raising student achievement scores.”
Wolf is serving in her ninth year as principal at Washington Elementary School.
“It is my honor to be a recipient of the National Distinguished Principal Award,” Wolf said. “The NAESP and my colleagues in Kingsport City Schools have been a guiding force in my leadership development. I have a strong desire for our school and school system employees to be influential in positively impacting the lives of children in our community. My experiences as a leader in Kingsport City Schools and my collaboration with honorees before me have prepared me to continue on this mission.”
A 28-year employee of KCS, Wolf has held teaching positions at Lincoln and Washington elementary schools and has served as the Washington Early Childhood Learning Center director and the district’s 504 coordinator.
From 2012 to 2014, she was associate principal at Adams Elementary School.
Wolf holds a Bachelor’s of Science in early childhood education from Indiana University, a master’s degree in early childhood education from East Tennessee State University and an education specialist’s degree in educational administration and leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.
The 2022 National Distinguished Principal event will be Oct. 6-7 in Washington, D.C., culminating with an awards banquet.