MORRISTOWN — Walters State Community College will host two fall semester commencement ceremonies this week.
The first will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The second ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Both will be in the “Z” Buda Assembly Hall and Gymnasium on the Morristown Campus. The college’s service area includes Hawkins County.
Both ceremonies may be viewed live online at www.ws.edu. Click on the “Commencement” graphic and the video will begin when the ceremony begins. Both ceremonies will also be available for viewing following the ceremony on the college’s YouTube channel.
Timothy Holder, Ph.D. and interim dean of behavioral and social sciences and professor of history, will deliver the commencement address to both audiences. Holder joined Walters State in 2004.
Holder is a published writer, focusing on historical figures from William the Conqueror to U.S. presidents, including Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter. His books include “Devotions with the Presidents” and “Ask the Professor.”
The college will confer 499 degrees and certificates to 468 students.
Associate of science degrees will be conferred on 189 graduates. Students earning this degree are usually planning to transfer to a four-year college or university. General studies, which includes the basic freshman and sophomore requirement for most majors, is the most popular major.
Other popular majors this semester are psychology, accounting, business administration, pre-health sciences, pre-engineering, pre-veterinary science and social work.
Seven graduates will receive associate of arts majors and five will receive associate of fine arts degrees. Majors include English, studio arts and musical theatre.
Four graduates will receive the Associate of Science in Teaching degree.
Students receiving the associate of applied science (A.A.S.) or technical certificates are planning to enter the workforce following graduation. Many, in fact, are already working in new jobs.
The A.A.S. degree will be conferred on 102 students. Popular majors include nursing, law enforcement, fire science, manufacturing technology, early childhood education, computer networking, culinary arts and management.
The college will confer 153 technical certificates. These include certificates in law enforcement, emergency medical technician and pharmacy technician.
