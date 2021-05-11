ROGERSVILLE — Volunteer High School senior Peyton Christian recently signed a “letter of intent” to continue his post- secondary education — not only under full scholarship — but also with a pretty good salary.
But Christian won’t be attending a university. He’s going to be earning a living and learning on the job while putting to good use the knowledge and experience he gained in Volunteer’s auto mechanics program.
Earlier this year, Christian was one of two Hawkins County auto mechanics students chosen to serve as interns in the county school system’s bus garage.
That accomplishment brought Christian to the attention of management at the ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc. plant in Rogersville. With more than 200 employees, the mounted ball bearing manufacturing facility is one of the largest employers in Rogersville.
Similar to athletes who sign their letter of intent at a university, on April 30 Christian signed his “letter of intent” to begin his career at ABB following his graduation later this month.
“An exceptional student who has shown maturity”
During his time at VHS, Christian completed a CTE (career and technical education) focus in the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair program.
Instructor Johnathan Barton said Christian is an outstanding student who earned two nationally recognized industry certifications: the Automotive Service Excellence certificate and the OSHA 10 General Industry certifications.
“Peyton has been an exceptional student who has shown maturity and an eagerness to learn throughout his time in my automotive class,” Barton said. “He is a self-motivated young man who has been a pleasure to have in class. Peyton is the type of student every instructor wants to have. Any time he would encounter a problem while working in the shop he would make every effort to figure it out on his own.
Barton added, “Without me having to suggest it — he would use the repair information, Google, YouTube or whatever resource he could find to diagnose and repair the ‘live’ work I bring in. I appreciate all the effort he has exhibited and know he will be an asset to ABB.”
“Our CTE instructors do an amazing job”
CTE Supervisor, Dr. Brandon Williams said he hopes Christian’s April 30 signing ceremony is just the first of many similar celebrations and CTE success stories to come.
“This is what Career and Technical Education is all about,” Williams said. “Our CTE instructors do an amazing job with our students, teaching them the skills they will need to be successful in the workforce or as they go on to advanced training. I have wanted to start holding these (CTE signing) events to highlight what Hawkins County CTE provides for our students, our business and industry partners, and our community.”
ABB released an official statement welcoming Christian to the company and applauding Hawkins County’s CTE program for preparing its students for the workforce.
The ABB statement reads, “We became interested in the CTE program when Dr. Williams explained the program to us and how it works. We became even more interested after we met Peyton. Peyton has a proven work ethic that he has demonstrated throughout high school and through the work he does at the Hawkins County Bus Shop. We feel the CTE program and the Work Ready program prepares graduating students to enter the workforce, as Peyton has done, and is important and is the future for recruiting for industries and business in Hawkins County.”
Williams said he is very proud of Christian, who he described as an outstanding young man who will represent Hawkins County Schools well at ABB.
“I am also very proud of Mr. Barton and the rest of the CTE staff in Hawkins County for all of their hard work and dedication to our students,” Williams said. “Finally, I am very thankful for Mr. Kevin Hughett and Mr. Tom Carpenter at ABB. I look forward to growing a strong partnership between ABB and Hawkins County CTE.”