CHURCH HILL — Atlee Grace Dean of Hawkins County is going from being a Falcon in Tennessee to a Flying Eagle in Virginia, but she might head back to the Volunteer State in two years to become a Buccaneer.
Dean has received a one-time $1,500 Tennessee Police Benevolent Association Scholarship for college.
The law enforcement award is on top of a basketball scholarship she received to Southwest Virginia Community College in Cedar Bluff, near Lebanon. The school’s mascot is the Flying Eagles. At Volunteer High School, she was a member of the Falcons, and she might return to Northeast Tennessee for her final two years of college at East Tennessee State.
She is considering a career in law enforcement, like her father, or in law, although neither was a requirement of the scholarship. The association awards go to members’ children who demonstrate excellence in academics and community service.
Dean, 18, graduated from Volunteer in May with a 4.0 grade point average.
At SVCC, she will be majoring in criminal justice and criminology as she pursues an associate’s of justice degree.
“My ultimate goal would be I’d like to go to the TBI and I’d like to be a prosecutor,” Dean said, adding that she also would like to work for the FBI. Her father, Church Hill Police Department Sgt. Dustin Dean, said she is interested in forensics.
In this summer’s national SkillsUSA competition, held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she placed second in Job Skills by demonstrating a field sobriety test. She will head to SVCC on Saturday to get acclimated to it along with other basketball team members before school starts Aug. 23.
She is active in her youth group at Friendship Chapel Church in Kingsport and has refereed basketball games for a recreational league.
Her father has more than 25 years of service with the CHPD and is a longtime member of the association. He also was the first officer to respond to the report of an active shooter at Volunteer on Tuesday. That 911 call turned out to be a hoax.
“The only thing we knew for a long period of time was Dad was in the school,” Dean said.
Dean, her mother — Christina, and her father recently received the scholarship check from TPBA President Johnny Bohanan. She also has an older brother, who is a firefighter.