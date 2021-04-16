CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School cosmetology instructor Tammy Turner was surprised to learn that she’d been named the SkillsUSA 2021 Paul Adler Service Award Recipient.
SkillsUSA Tennessee’s Paul Adler Service Award recognizes and honors educators who are committed to improving career and technical education through SkillsUSA activities. The award recipient will be recognized at the SkillsUSA Tennessee State Leadership and Skills Conference.
Turner has been actively involved with SkillsUSA for 34 years, first as a VHS cosmetology student, and then an alumna, and now an adviser.
After teaching for many years at a private school Turner returned to her high school alma mater seven years ago following the retirement of her past teacher, longtime VHS cosmetology instructor Shirley Jarnagin.
Turner said she promotes SkillsUSA to her students because it “changed my life,” but she didn’t even know that she’d been nominated by Tennessee’s SkillsUSA’s state president and VHS senior Ellie McLain.
The award was announced virtually on April 5.
“I had no idea she nominated me,” Turner told the Times News.
“She told me she was interviewing me because I was a former state officer, and I fell right for it. Then COVID hit and everything was canceled. I am so honored to win this. SkillsUSA has been such a blessing in my life.”
In explaining its choice for the 2021 Paul Adler Service Award, SkillsUSA noted that Turner is a former SkillsUSA student herself under her SkillsUSA advisor
Jarnagin.
In 1986, Turner was elected as the Tennessee SkillsUSA state treasurer.
During her state officer term, she went to Camp Clemonts, the state conferences at Opryland Hotel, Nationals in Arizona and Kansas and visited Mexico and California.
As a student at the state conference, she competed in the opening and closing ceremonies every year while in high school. During her state officer tenure, she developed her leadership, improved her confidence, learned to be better organized, refined her public speaking and increased her ease interacting with others.
During her interview with McLain, Turner said she was able to do things that she would have never done had she not gotten involved with the SkillsUSA organization. For example, flying in a plane for the first time.
Since being a SkillsUSA adviser, she has had two students go to Nationals and four state champions.
Aside from teaching cosmetology, Turner supervises community service for her students. She regularly takes her cosmetology class to the Church Hill nursing home to do nails for residents.