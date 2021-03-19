KINGSPORT — A ceremony to honor and commemorate Vietnam War veterans is set for 11 a.m. on Monday, March 29. It will be held at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial on Fort Henry Drive, near Dobyns-Bennett High School and in front of J. Fred Johnson Park.
The event is sponsored by the Long Island Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in conjunction with the Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 979 and American Legion Post 3.
Jackie Rhoten, regent with the Long Island DAR group, said the public in general is invited but specifically the event is meant for Vietnam veterans and their families. Rhoten said Tennessee DAR Regent Cecile Wimberly will sing the National Anthem and the D-B Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps (AFJROTC) will present the colors. She said a 21-gun salute will be provided by the American Legion Post and a Missing Man Table presentation also will be made.