KINGSPORT — Robinson Middle School has made the inaugural rankings of a national magazine’s best middle schools in Tennessee.
Robinson, one of two Kingsport City Schools middle schools, came in at No. 81 out of nearly 700 private and public schools statewide and earned a silver award.
University School, on the campus of East Tennessee State University but part of Washington County Schools, was ranked the best in the region at No. 15, a gold award.
It was followed by schools from Johnson City, Washington County and Elizabethton, Rogersville City School and Sullivan County’s Innovation Academy, all of which finished in the top 100.
RANKINGS DETAILED
Robinson is ranked in the top 30% of all 535 public middle schools in Tennessee.
Including private schools, the magazine ranked 696 middle schools.
U.S. News & World Report showed Robinson has 47% of students who scored “at or above” the proficient level for mathematics, and 42% scored “at or above” the proficient level for reading. The student-teacher ratio is 18:1.
“I am incredibly proud of the faculty and staff, students and families at Robinson Middle School,” Robinson Principal Corey Gardenhour said in a news release. “We are a team, which means we all share in the success of our school. In future years, we will look on this accomplishment as the beginning of a proud tradition of excellence. Special thanks go to our superintendent, ASC (Administrative Support Center) staff, elementary school faculty and staff, Board of Education and all of those who have put children first at Robinson over the years.”
University School, listed in Washington County Schools but operated by ETSU, had 61% of its students “at or above” proficiency in math and 67% “at or above” proficiency in reading. The student- teacher ratio is 17:1.
Sevier Middle, in Kingsport City Schools, was ranked at No. 162.
Among other Northeast Tennessee schools, Rogersville City School (listed as Rogersville Elementary) was at No. 57; Innovation Academy in Sullivan County ranked No. 71; Vance Middle School in Bristol, replaced by Tennessee Middle School this year, ranked No. 137; Surgoinsville Middle in Hawkins County was No. 140; Sullivan County’s Holston Middle, merged this year into Central Middle, was No. 150; Church Hill Intermediate in Hawkins County was at No. 153; and Sullivan Gardens K-8, merged into Sullivan Heights Middle this year, was at No. 159.
Others ranked in the top 200 in the region are Indian Trail Intermediate in Johnson City at No. 42; Liberty Bell Middle in Johnson City at No. 43; Gray Elementary (a K-8) at No. 50; Jonesborough Middle at No. 54; Ridgeview Elementary in Washington County at No. 57; T.A. Dugger Junior High in Elizabethton at No. 68; Chuckey-Doak Middle in Greene County at No. 80; West View School (K-8) in Washington County at No. 82; Baileyton Elementary (K-8) in Greene County at No. 86; Debusk Elementary in Greene County at No. 88; Greeneville Middle at No. 93; Lamar Elementary (K-8) in Washington County at No. 101; Sulphur Springs Elementary in Washington County at No. 123; Grandview Elementary (K-8) in Washington County at No. 126; Happy Valley Middle in Carter County at No. 183; and Camp Creek Elementary (K-8) in Greene County at No. 189.
WHAT COUNTED
All told, 23,255 middle schools were ranked across the country.
The rankings used the same methodology for all included grade levels.
For each state, schools were assessed on their shares of students who were proficient or above proficient in their mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments.
Half the formula was the results themselves; the other half was the results in the context of socioeconomic demographics; the top-ranked schools are all high achieving and have succeeded at educating all students, according to U.S. News & World Report.
The magazine does no national rankings of middle schools.
For more information, go online to usnews.com/education/k12.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store