From staff reports
CHURCH HILL — Three students from the Volunteer High School SkillsUSA criminal justice program placed second in the nation in the Virtual SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference and Competition.
VHS criminal justice instructor Kevin Hilton said he is proud of his students’ accomplishments, especially in light of the many changes in the national event this year due to the pandemic.
“These students helped each other, overcame challenges and had a desire to learn new concepts due to the virtual competition,” Hilton said. “Each competition had a student representative from each state. These Volunteer students represented Tennessee with professionalism and integrity.”
The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world, challenging students to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 100 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions, including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
Atlee Dean, who graduated from VHS in May, earned a silver medal in Job Skills Demonstration A.
She demonstrated how to properly administer a field sobriety test on a suspected DUI driver, which also earned her the state title.
“I appreciate SkillsUSA for helping me to prepare for my future career and the technical education to assist in following my passion to work in the field of criminal justice,” Dean said. “I want to thank Mr. Hilton for his time, dedication, and hard work in ensuring that every student excels in SkillsUSA. It has been an excellent opportunity to start training for my chosen career paths in high school.”
Aedyn Mullins, who is a rising senior, earned a silver medal in Action Skills. He presented how to dust and lift a fingerprint from evidence.
Mullins placed first in the state this year, and previously won at state and placed second in the nation in 2019 in footprint cast demonstration.
“Everything having been virtual this year with SkillsUSA was challenging, but presented a good learning experience,” Mullins said. “Mr. Hilton, our instructor, has always been very helpful with practice, and every other aspect of competing. I am very pleased to have placed second in the nation, and that Atlee and Eliza did so well in their competitions.”
Eliza Smith, who is a rising junior, earned a national silver medal in Extemporaneous Speaking.
She was given a topic and five minutes of preparation time and delivered a three to five minute speech. Smith also won the state title.
“Competing virtually was certainly a new challenge, but one that I am thankful to have had the opportunity to experience, as I know that the online world is only growing,” Smith said. “And from Zoom trial and errors to scheduling reminders, Mr. Hilton worked tirelessly to equip us competitors for this new challenge. It is my great honor to represent my school and community alongside two of my classmates and to carry forward the legacy of SkillsUSA at Volunteer High School. “