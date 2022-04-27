Three Tri-Cities high school seniors, one each from Kingsport, Jonesborough and Johnson City, have received National Merit scholarships from Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co. They are:
• Kyler D. Sood of Johnson City, a student at Science Hill High who is planning a career in chemical engineering, received an Eastman National Merit scholarship;
• Emma K. Fontenot of Jonesborough, a homeschool student planning a career in quantitative analysis, also got an Eastman National Merit scholarship;
• Alexandra C. Ponasik of Kingsport, a Dobyns-Bennett High student who is undecided on a college course of study, also won an Eastman National Merit scholarship.
The three are among the first group of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) winners in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program as announced Wednesday.
Approximately 1,000 distinguished high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 136 corporations, company foundations, and other business organizations, according to an NMSC news release.
Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the finalist level in the scholarship competition and met criteria of their scholarship sponsors. Corporate sponsors provide scholarships for finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves, or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.
Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.
This is the first announcement of National Merit Scholars in 2022 by the NMSC, which will name recipients of National Merit $2,500 Scholarships on May 11 and winners of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards on June 1 and July 11. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth approximately $28 million.
High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). In September 2021, more than 16,000 Semifinalists were designated on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors. Semifinalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than 1% the nation’s seniors.
To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, semifinalists had to complete a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards, and leadership positions. Semifinalists also had to have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirmed their qualifying test performance. From the Semifinalist group, more than 15,000 met finalist requirements.