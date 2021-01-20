ROGERSVILLE — One new candidate for the Hawkins County property assessor position and one new candidate for the Veterans Services Officer introduced themselves to the County Commission’s Personnel Committee on Tuesday
Both will ask to be appointed to those respective positions by the full county commission when it meets again on Jan. 25.
During the Dec. 30 meeting of the Personnel Committee, two other candidates announced their intent to seek the property assessor seat, which was left vacant last month by the sudden passing of Jeff Thacker.
There was also one candidate who announced his intent to seek the Veterans Services officer position at the Dec. 30 meeting. That position became vacant last year with the retirement of Danny Breeding after 12 years.
On Jan. 8, the County Commission officially advertised that it will fill those vacancies at its Jan. 25 meeting, although only the Veterans Service officer appointment is on the agenda.
Commission Chairman Rick Brewer told the Times News on Tuesday he anticipates the property assessor appointment will be presented as an out-of-order resolution at the end of the meeting, which requires a unanimous vote by the commission to be added to the agenda.
Anyone seeking either of those positions should contact one of their county commissioners and ask to be nominated at the Jan. 25 meeting. Brewer said he would also like for all applicants to submit their resumes to him personally prior to the Jan. 25 commission meeting to make sure all candidates are recognized for consideration. That meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Hawkins County Courthouse.
Veterans Service Officer applicants
On Tuesday Doug Cook, who is a disabled veteran living in District 1 (Mount Carmel/Allandale), informed the Personnel Committee he is applying for the Veterans Service Officer (VSO) position.
Jason Clevinger who is veterans employment outreach specialist for the Tennessee Department of Labor and workforce Development in Johnson City, also attended Tuesday’s meeting to support Cook.
“I know that I’m qualified,” Cook told the committee. “Some people may think I’m over qualified with my resume. The reality is I’m not. There is a VSO school you have to go to in order to be trained and qualified. It’s a long process, so I’m more than understanding on coming in on entry level pay, as I’ve not attended the school, taken the test, or passed the test. But, as far as the other part of my background, working with a VSO because I went through the process as a 100% disabled service connected veteran, I know the process.”
There is one other candidate for VSO who was in attendance at the Dec. 30 Personnel Committee meeting. Former Staff Sgt. Jason Mooneyham, who served in the Army for 13 years, has been nominated for the VSO position by Commissioner Larry Clonce.
Dennis Elkins, who is commander of the Rogersville American Legion Post 21, told the committee on Dec. 30 he and his Post members, as well as the county’s three VFWs, interviewed Mooneyham, and they approve of him for the position.
Clonce, who is the new Personnel Committee chairman, submitted a resolution on the Jan. 25 commission agenda seeking the appointment of Mooneyham at a starting salary of $38,290, above the $33,000 starting salary that position calls for on the county salary scale.
On Tuesday, Clonce reiterated his comments from Dec. 30, that he feels Mooneyham meets the VSO qualifications, has the support of the county veterans, and Clonce is still seeking $38,290 for Mooneyham, which is what Breeding was making when he retired after 12 years.
Clonce noted that the funding is already in the budget, and he noted that the salary scale is a “living document.”
“I feel like, myself, and the veterans of Hawkins County feel like that whoever is elected to this position should start at the same pay that Mr. Breeding was paid,” Clonce said. “The duties and responsibilities haven’t changed. The state of Tennessee says the average pay for the position is $44,711.”
Property Assessor applicants
Tonya A. Katzin of Eidson informed the Personnel Committee on Tuesday she will be seeking the property assessor position.
She told the committee, “I’ve got 20 years of experience in government regulatory compliance; I’ve been a realtor, sold and purchased property; I’m a certified property manager and certified manager of housing; and I think that I would be a good benefit for the community.”
Dec. 30 applicant David Pearson, who has been a deputy property assessor in Hawkins County for more then three decades, also addressed the committee on Tuesday.
“We’re finishing up our reappraisal right now for 2021, and we’re in the last few months,” Pearson told the committee on Tuesday. “To finish it properly, somebody has to be in the office who has had the experience and knowledge of 34 years of working there. I feel like y’all should nominate and appoint myself for that reason.”
Pearson noted that he didn’t want to be in the position of seeking that office, but the death of Jeff Thacker made it necessary. He said there are many nuances to running that office, and it would take time away from completing the reappraisals to train an outsider about issues such as computer software, policy and procedure.
He said it would take six months to a year to learn all the software systems they use alone, and that’s why his coworkers nominated him to seek the assessor appointment. Pearson said he wouldn’t be seeking the assessor seat when it is back on the ballot in 2022.
“The main thing I want to do is continue what Jeff was doing,” Pearson said. “I wouldn’t be here if he hadn’t passed away. I’ve never sought the office. … I’m not a political person. I’m not a big talker. I’m more of a doer.”
The other property assessor applicant who announced on Dec. 30 was local businessman Chuck Smith, who has owned Rogersville Marine for more than 24 years. He has also been employed by UPS for 17 years.
“I do hold a business degree, and obviously I can own and operate a business, so I do feel those accreditations should or would qualify me for that position if possible,” Smith told the committee on Dec. 30.