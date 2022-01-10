Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
BLOUNTVILLE — A West Ridge High School social studies teacher is the first Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight recipient for 2022.
“Mr. Thomas Gilbert has gone above and beyond for the student body by involving himself in many community activities,” West Ridge Principal Josh Davis said in nominating Gilbert for the honor.
Gilbert teaches American government at West Ridge, which opened Aug. 9, 2021, as a merger of Sullivan North, South and Central high schools. It is the first new county high school since North and South opened for the fall term of 1980.
Gilbert earned his bachelor’s degree in education from East Tennessee State University. Gilbert also is active in service projects including work with his church, Lynn Garden Baptist.
“I love teaching the American government,” Gilbert said.
“I hope to lead my students in understanding the importance of being informed and aware of how our government works and how they, as citizens, have a civic responsibility to be educated, informed and participate in the democratic process,” Gilbert said. “But more importantly, I hope to teach my students to be responsible adults who will know how to set goals and work hard to do their very best at everything they do. If they can learn to do that, they will be successful wherever their journey through life takes them.”
Gilbert has 28 years of experience as a teacher, being a Sullivan North history and government teacher from 1992 to 2021, then teaching the same subjects at West Ridge starting in the fall of 2021.
When Gilbert was asked how he felt about being nominated as a school leader, he said he is honored to be named a “leader of the pack.”
“I am blessed to be surrounded by great teachers and staff who are more deserving than I am. ... I am just one tiny gear in a great big machine. When all the gears in the machine are working the way they should, the machine functions efficiently and properly. As we all (students, staff, faculty and administration) continue to struggle together to “work out the kinks,” we must continue to strive for excellence in everything we do. We are laying the foundation for the future. We must do our best to create a firm foundation for an incredible future to be built upon.”
Gilbert loves the school and is not afraid to show his Wolf pride.
“I am so proud of ‘the Ridge.’ I am so excited to be here and to be a part of something so amazing. I am proud of our amazing campus. I am proud to be part of an incredible staff. I am proud of our fantastic, hardworking, energetic students. I am proud of what we have accomplished in just nine weeks and most importantly, I am optimistic about all the great things we are going to do in the future.”
Gilbert said he wants everyone to know West Ridge faculty, staff and administration are working toward an important goal.
“We are building a legacy,” Gilbert said. “The definition of legacy is something that is passed on or handed down to the future from those that came before them, including reputation. We must build a legacy of excellence for all those who will one day be proud members of ‘the Pack.’ “
