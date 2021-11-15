Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School criminal justice teacher Ty Boomershine is the latest area educator to receive the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
East Principal Andy Hare nominated Boomershine for the honor.
“Mr. Ty Boomershine is a 12-year veteran criminal justice teacher at Sullivan East High School. Mr. Boomershine is an alumni of Sullivan East and has degrees from Northeast State Community College and East Tennessee State University,” a statement from Hare said.
“Prior to joining the Sullivan East team, he served for 22 years as an officer with the Sullivan County Sheriffs Office. While with the SCSO, he served as a corrections officer, patrolman, SWAT team member and was an investigator.”
Boomershine holds certificates in the following areas: Peace Officer Standard Training (POST), POST Certified Instructor, State of Tennessee Unarmed Security Instructor, Expert Marksman, Robot Operator and several other law enforcement certifications from the Drug Enforcement Agency, FBI, University of Tennessee, National Undercover Officer’s Association and U.S. Customs.
Boomershine also served District 5 as a Sullivan County commissioner from 2010 to 2014.
At Sullivan East, he leads the SkillsUSA Criminal Justice Group, Criminal Justice I & II, Forensic Science — Crime Scene Investigations (CSI), Principles of Law.
“These programs have become among the top in state and nation,” Hare said.
Teams from East have achieved a National Silver Medalist Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Team, 6th Place CSI Finish in the Nation, two-time state Mock Trial champions, State Criminal Justice — Champion, two-time CSI state champions, 2nd Place Finish in CSI state contest, qualified 10 Consecutive years in regional competitions to advance to state contests and multiple “Best in Show” Winners at the Appalachian Fair.
“Through Mr. Boomershine’s efforts, the students at Sullivan East that complete his program go on to successful careers in legal careers and in law enforcement. “The students of Sullivan East are extremely blessed to have Mr. Boomershine as their instructor,” Harr said.
“His qualifications are unprecedented and his experiences give our students an insight into law, law enforcement, and local government that very few can provide.
“His passion for helping his students maximize their potential is a true blessing to the Patriot Nation. He is one of the examples that inspired our motto: ‘The world is asking for the best and that’s what it will get, a Sullivan East graduate!’ ”
