Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in and around Kingsport.
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School is honored to recognize librarian Donna Hatcher for the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight, according to Principal Andy Hare.
He nominated her for the honor.
Hatcher is a library and media specialist at the school as well as an East alumna. She credits her favorite teacher, Hugh Post, for inspiring her to enter the field of education.
She holds bachelor's and master's degrees from East Tennessee State University and has served as a library and media specialist for 21 years in Sullivan County: 19 years at Blountville Middle School and two years at East High.
While at Sullivan East, Hare said she has transformed the library and created an inclusive environment for all students.
"She works tirelessly at meeting the students' needs and goes above and beyond providing the East community with countless services," Hare said in nominating Hatcher.
"Ms. Hatcher is the Chess Club co-sponsor, Class Night sponsor, tech coach assistant and all-around supporter of faculty and students as their librarian," Hare said. "Her philosophy is to help everyone that walks into the library in any way she can.
"Everyone has a home in Ms. Hatcher's Library. She has created an all-inclusive environment that allows students to feel loved, appreciated and respected," Hare said.
Hatcher credited her husband of 26 years, Brett, and two daughters, Gray and Emma, and her students as the source of her passion for education.
"Unless you are part of it, it is very hard to describe how proud you become of your students and the school you work in. Hunter, Bailey, Madison, Shawnee, Emily, Kaitlynn, Ava, Abigail and a thousand more names, you are the best part of this job," Hatcher said. "I am so grateful to Principal Andy Hare who gave me this opportunity and to Blountville Middle School Principals Earl Millard and Mike Wilson for trusting in me when I had no clue what I was doing. My blood will forever run blue and gold and I 'can't hide my Patriot pride.' "
Hare said, "Ms. Hatcher is the epitome of a servant leader. She has no self-interest in any part of her job. Her only focus is on the students and her colleagues. I am mesmerized at the amount of transformational change she has brought to our school and community. We are all blessed that she is part of our school family."
