Editors note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
BULLS GAP — A librarian who has taught third-graders and helps with instructional technology and math intervention for students is in this week’s Teacher Spotlight.
St. Clair Elementary Principal Mary Ann Davis nominated Rachel Horton for the honor.
“Rachel Horton started working in Hawkins County as a teaching assistant in 2008. She worked for one year in the technology department training teachers on new instructional technology,” Davis wrote in her nomination of Horton.
Davis wrote that Horton “began teaching third grade at St. Clair. She taught third grade for seven years before moving into the librarian position.”
Horton also serves as St. Clair’s instructional technology coach and math interventionist.
“Mrs. Horton has the students of St. Clair at heart. She is always thinking of ways to improve instruction to help the teachers and students at St. Clair,” Davis wrote.
Davis also emphasized that Horton has stepped up during the last two years to help with administrative roles throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She makes connections with the parents and has offered technology assistance to all parents and students,” Davis wrote.