Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan County teacher Michael Sheffield is the latest educator to be featured in the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Sheffield has been a special education teacher at Sullivan East High School for the past six year in its Comprehensive Development Classroom.
"He also proudly serves as the sponsor of the Sullivan East Key Club," said Andy Hare, the East principal who nominated Sheffield for the award.
"During his time at Sullivan East, Mr. Sheffield has revolutionized the opportunities for his amazing students. He has earned tens of thousands of dollars in grant money to aid in positive experiences for his students through cross-curricular learning opportunities in STEM education," Hare said. "Mr. Sheffield has had his students active in project based learning for his students since he began at East. Any and all teams, clubs, or organizations that need items built or assembled call upon his students to help." In addition, Sheffield and and his students maintain the historic Old Hicks School located on the campus of Sullivan East High School.
The 19th century school was relocated from its original site to its present location as part of the Tennessee Homecoming Celebration in 1986. He and his students maintain the grounds, provide tours and cultivate the garden on the property.
"Mr. Sheffield's creative and hands-on approach to education makes for the ideal learning environment. Students that complete his program are afforded once in a lifetime opportunities," Hare said. "He makes his students feel empowered and welcomed. His classes are a vital part of the Sullivan East Community."
Sheffield is an alumni of Science Hill High School in Johnson City and has received degrees from Tri-Cities Technical School (now Northeast State Community College), Bristol College, East Tennessee State University and Trevecca University.
He holds his associates of science in computer science, bachelor's degree in special education and a master's in visual impairments.
Prior to becoming an educator, Sheffield worked in banking, bookkeeping, restaurant management, retail and carpentry. He has been an active member of his communities by being a Sunday school teacher and a Cub Scout and Boys Scout Leader, as well as an active member of his children's school booster clubs.
He has been married for 32 years, has three children and two grandchildren.
"We are so proud of the program that Mr. Sheffield and his team have created" Hare said. "He, his students, and aids help make East a better place. You can not help but to be filled with joy when seeing the pride on the faces of his students when they work on their projects. If it's raising rainbow trout in his aquarium, bringing academics and CTE together on his Solar Energy Station, or building sets for the theater department our entire school becomes better because of his program."
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.