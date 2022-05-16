BLOUNTVILLE — From elementary students in a local quiz bowl to high schoolers who won a national “Chopped”-style competition at Disney World in Florida, Sullivan County Schools has a slew of winning students this year.
Many of the first-place state SkillsUSA finishers are headed to national competition this summer, June 20-24 in Atlanta.
Many of the students were recognized at Thursday night’s Board of Education meeting by Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Jennifer Wilburn is the West Ridge assistant principal over CTE, while Rick James is the assistant principal of CTE at East. Debbie Madgett is the CTE coordinator for the school district.
COOK AROUND THE WORLD
First place by Sullivan East in the Disney Teamwork National Champions at Cook Around the World: Dawson Jones, Braden Standbridge, Alicia Nyonneoch-Broce, Taylor Greer, Ashton Davison and Hayley Grubb, sponsored by teacher and chef Josh Murray.
Murray said the competition format was similar to the television show “Chopped,” in which competitors are given ingredients with no advanced notice to work into recipes. The competition was April 28-May 2 in Orlando.
CLOVER BOWL WINNERS
• The fourth-grade 4-H Clover Bowl team from Miller Perry Elementary won a spot in a regional competition and will be headed to Knoxville on Thursday.
They are: Ellie Carpenter, Sophie Perry, Harper Skinner and Jonah Stiltner. Teacher Angie Jeffers sponsors the team.
• Also, the fifth-grade Holston Elementary Clover Bowl winners will be headed to Knoxville. They are: Matt Bowie, Cameron Owens, Kendall Watson, Addie Kincaid and Silas Savinsky. Sponsors are: Jada Sherfey and Emily Shipley.
WEST RIDGE SKILLSUSA WINNERS
West Ridge High School had the following winners at the Tennessee SkillsUSA competition recently in Chattanooga:
• First place in Cosmetology Occupational Health and Safety Scrapbook in the Salon: Addison Shafer, Dafney Dean and Brett Parker, with sponsoring teacher Brittany Page. They are going to Atlanta.
• First place in Chapter Display: Corbin Hendley, Eric Haynes and Allison Lamber, sponsored by teachers Lloyd Putney and Rhonda Flanary. Team members said the focus of the display was the merger of Sullivan South, North and Central high schools into West Ridge. They are going to Atlanta.
• First place in Audio-Visual Production and Television/Video Production, Ethan Horne and Cade Little, sponsored by teacher Jason Sanderford. Their project was a video on the effects of social media, and they are going to Atlanta.
• Third place in Automotive Service Technology: Hunter Jones, sponsored by teacher Jack Jenkins.
The state SkillsUSA was April 10-13. The national competition will be this summer in Atlanta.
SULLIVAN EAST SKILLSUSA WINNERS
Sullivan East had the following winners at SkillsUSA in Chattanooga:
• First place in Firefighting: Donovon Smithpeters, sponsored by teacher Brandon Renfro. Smithpeters said he is not going to nationals because of football practice.
• First place in First Aid and CPR Skills: Nick Mahffey, sponsored by Brandon Renfro, going to Atlanta.
• First place in Computer Programming: Brodey Caudill, sponsored by teacher Lucas Carr, going to Atlanta.
• First Place in Mock Trial: Julia Ledford, Kacie Honoski and Emme Fox, sponsored by teacher Ty Boomershine. This category has no national competition.
• Second place in CNC Turning Specialist: Eli Richardson, sponsored by teacher Jamie Gray.
• Third place in Mobeil Roboics Team: Makayla Davis and Ty Jones, sponosred by teacher Lucas Carr.
• Third place in Suitcase Display: Hunter Brown and Shead Sherfy, sponsored by Ty Boomershine.
• Third place in Extemporaneous Speaking: Donovan Freeman, sponsored by Ty Boomershine.
WEST RIDGE, EAST HOSA WINNERS
• First place from East in HOSA Job Seeking Skills recent state competition: Emma Coleman, sponsored by Teresa Cassell.
• Second place from West Ridge in HOSA Health Science Education Creative Problem Solving: Emma Johnson, Peyton Nelson and Ella Moody, sponsored by teacher Emily Robinette. Team members, who didn’t know each other at the start of the school year, said the project was a bonding experience out of which friendships have grown.
The HOSA competition was March 20-30 in Knoxville.