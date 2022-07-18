featured Sullivan SkillsUSA, other 2022 national winners include third in chapter display By RICK WAGNER rwagner@timesnews.net Rick Wagner Reporter Author email Jul 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 From left, West Ridge High School Chapter Display team members Eric Haynes, Allison Lambert, and Corbin Henley, who took third place in the SkillsUSA Nationals in Atlanta last month. CONTRIBUTED BY LLOYD PUTNEY SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOLS VIA DEBBIE MADGETT SULLIVAN COUNTY SCHOOLA VIA DEBBIE MADGETT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATLANTA — Sullivan County SkillsUSA competitors brought home some awards including a bronze medal last month at the national career technical education competition in Atlanta.It was held June 20-24, while the precursor state competition was in Chattanooga April 10-13.SULLIVAN EAST NATIONAL COMPETITORSSullivan East High’s Eli Richardson won 17th place in CNC Turning Specialist. Richardson, sponsored by teacher Jamie Gray, won second place at the state competition.Brody Caudill took 22nd place in Computer Programming in Atlanta. Sponsored by teacher Lucas Carr, Caudill won the state competition.In addition, outside SkillsUSA, Emma Coleman finished seventh in Job-seeking Skills at the separate HOSA national competition, also held in late June.She took first place at the state event and was the only competitor from Tennessee in the top 10 in that category at nationals. Her sponsor was Teresa Cassell.WEST RIDGE NATIONAL COMPETITORS Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. Corbin Henley, Eric Haynes and Allison Lambert won a bronze medal, or third place, in Chapter Display in Atlanta after winning the event in Chattanooga.The trio were the highest-finishing SkillsUSA team from Sullivan County.The team, sponsored by teachers Lloyd Putney and Rhonda Flanary, focused on the merger of Sullivan South, North and Central high schools into West Ridge. The team took first place at state.The cosmetology team instructed by Brittany Egan and Robin Dillow captured fifth place in Occupational Safety and Health. Team members were Brett Parker, Addison Shafer and Dafney Dean.A/V production students Cade Little and Bryson Tidwell placed 16th in Television Production under instructor Jason Sanderford.Automotive student Hunter Jones placed 29th in Automotive Service Technology under instructor Jack Jenkins. He won third place at state.Jennifer Wilburn is the West Ridge assistant principal over CTE, while Rick James is the assistant principal of CTE at East. Debbie Madgett is the CTE coordinator for the school district.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cte Debbie Madgett Rick James Jennifer Wilburn School Sullivan School District Teacher Place Ty Boomershine Sport Education Tennessee Skillsusa West Ridge High School Lucas Carr Competition Sullivan East Jamie Gray Eli Richardson Cade Little Bryson Tidwell Jack Jenkins Competitor West Sullivan County High School Team Student Sullivan Skillsusa Work Brody Caudill Emma Coleman Little Rick Wagner Reporter Author email Follow Rick Wagner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR