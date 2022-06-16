BLOUNTVILLE — Charlie Hubbard began as a building trades teacher at the then-new Sullivan North High School in 1980.
Forty-two years later, he was named the 2022 Tennessee School Plant Management Association Plant Manager of the Year the week of June 6 at the annual TSPMA Conference in Gatlinburg.
What’s more, he was nominated by a woman who was a fellow teacher with him at North and the award was presented to him by a man who was a student while both of the former teachers were at North.
“I take great pride in recommending Mr. Hubbard for this award. I can’t imagine another facilities manager who has had so much on his plate with the limited staff as he has had over the course of the past few years,” Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said on Tuesday in a news release. “Managing a new middle school and 1,700-member high school has been enormous, and he has done it masterfully in addition to all his ‘other’ everyday duties.”
After 35 years in the classroom at North, in 2015 he moved to the Sullivan County Schools Central Office as facilities manager for the school system to replace the retiring Joe Mike Akard.
Over those seven years, Rafalowski said, he has overseen the construction of the new Sullivan East Middle School, which opened in January 2020, and West Ridge High School, which opened in August 2021.
“In addition to the two new schools, he has been charged with maintenance of 19 to 25 sites during his tenure, which consists of more than 2 million square feet on more than 487 acres,” the news release said.
He helped close out the former North building after it ceased being a county school and became a Kingsport City Schools-owned facility in the summer of 2021.
While Hubbard and Rafalowski were teachers at North, Bruce Ratliff was a student. Ratliff works for Holston Glass, which made the glass award and helped present it to Hubbard in Gatlinburg last week.
Hubbard said he never had Ratliff as a student but worked with him as president of a vocational club at the school.