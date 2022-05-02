Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles about outstanding educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in and around Kingsport.
BLUFF CITY — A veteran Southwest Virginia teacher, who has found a second education career in Northeast Tennessee, is the focus of this week’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
“Sullivan East High School is proud to recognize Ms. Dawn Hancock” with a Teacher Spotlight, East Principal Andy Hare said in his nomination of her.
“Ms. Hancock is a world language teacher, sponsor of the World Language Club, French Club and the coordinator of the EPIC student of the month program at Sullivan East High School,” Hare said.
“Prior to joining the Patriot Nation she taught 33 years in Southwest Virginia schools. After 32 of her 33 years at either Virginia High or Virginia Middle, Ms. Hancock retired from Bristol, Virginia, Schools and went across the state line to Sullivan East, where she has been teaching French and Spanish for the past eight years,” Hare said.
Hancock is an alumna of Virginia High School and Carson-Newman University. Her educational journey led her to earning a master’s in French from the University of Northern Iowa.
She has lived and studied in France, Venezuela and Spain in educational programs through Longwood College and the University of Virginia.
“I love working with the EPIC program to recognize those in our school community who help others,” Hancock said.
The EPIC program is a way to recognize stakeholders that Encourage, Protect, Invest, and Connect within the community and make those around them better. In essence, Hancock gets to recognize students for getting “caught” doing something good.
“Dawn Hancock is a ray of sunshine to everyone she encounters,” Hare said. “She goes out of her way to make sure our students are loved and appreciated.”
In many cases, he said, Hancock uses her own money to provide gift certificates and snacks for the monthly recognition of the East EPIC students.
“I approached Ms. Hancock five years ago about taking charge of this program, and she jumped feet first into it without hesitation. She views this as a ‘calling’ and I am thankful she answered it,” Hare said.
In addition to giving students recognition for their positive behavior, Hancock will be leading students on a tour of French-speaking Canada this summer.
When asked how she still had so much energy and passion for teaching after 44 years in the classroom, she replied, “I am thankful to the Lord for His blessings and being with me through this journey, and for my family, friends and school family.”