By CAIN RASH WEST ARCHITECTS/LS3P
NASHVILLE — Sullivan East Middle School has captured one of four school of the year architectural design awards for the best newly constructed middle school from the Tennessee School Boards Association.
The two architects directly involved in the project, one in Kingsport and the other in North Carolina, said it truly was a collaborative effort and lauded Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and the Board of Education for their support.
AWARD GIVEN AT TSBA’s ANNUAL MEETING
The award was announced Nov. 20 at the annual TSBA meeting in Nashville. East Middle opened Jan. 7, 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Cain Rash West Architects of Kingsport and the Wilmington, North Carolina-based office of LS3P were the architects for the project, which is at 4500 Weaver Pike about a mile from its namesake, Sullivan East High.
“I think the whole team is honored by this award,” the Wilmington-based Paul Boney of LS3P said of Dineen West of Cain Rash West, LS3P and Sullivan County Schools, particularly Rafalowski. “It’s been just a fabulous collaboration of lots of talent to bring this project to reality.”
The school is 89,457 square feet, designed to serve 700 students and sits on a campus of 54.173 acres. The building cost just shy of $20.5 million.
CRW President West said the project went off with relatively few hitches. The site chosen by the school board has panoramic mountain views and is part of the Patriot Trail project, marking the path volunteers took to get to the Battle of King’s Mountain in North Carolina during the Revolutionary War against the British.
“That is a huge advantage,” West said of the mountain views from the school. “Being a part of the Patriot Trail is a huge advantage.” She also said a TVA grant for a trail wayside is icing on the cake.
“We had a little bit of rock, but nothing unusual,” West said of the construction.
WEST, BONEY NOT STRANGERS
The project may have been helped along because the two are well-acquainted.
“Dineen and I have worked on multiple projects together,” Boney said, adding that he’s known her for almost 30 days and that she once worked for what became LS3P.
“It’s just been a lot of fun to work with her,” Boney said.
“Evelyn is a fabulous client,” Boney said. “The entire school board has been very supportive of the process.”
“It has truly been a great experience working with Dineen West of CRW and the LS3P architects and Paul Boney,” Rafalowski said Tuesday evening.
“We spent many hours working through the design phase and in the end, we have a beautiful new middle school which has made our school district and community very proud,” Rafalowski said.
“Dineen did a great job listening to our thoughts and ensuring we were on budget. She was easily accessible when there were any questions or issues, and for that I am very grateful. Sullivan East Middle was my first experience with building a new school, and she was extremely patient and resourceful throughout the entire process.”
The other awards TSBA gave out for New Elementary School Construction, which went to Plainview Elementary in Rutherford County, and the Renovation and People’s Choice awards, which went to Bartlett High School in Bartlett City Schools.
ANOTHER AWARD COULD BE ON HORIZON
Next year, Sullivan County’s new West Ridge High School, which opened Aug. 9, will be eligible for the TSBA design awards. Cain Rash West and LS3P also designed that facility.
East Middle was the first new Sullivan County Schools school building constructed since 1980 and is the merger of Bluff City and Holston Valley middle schools and the middle school portion of Mary Hughes School, which was a K-8.
West Ridge was the first high school built in the county system since 1980. West Ridge is a merger of Sullivan North and South high schools, built in 1980, and Sullivan Central High, built in 1968.