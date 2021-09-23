From staff reports
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Jail Administrator Lee Carswell has been named Jail Administrator of the Year by the Tennessee Corrections Institute, according to an announcement shared by Sheriff Jeff Cassidy on social media.
From Cassidy’s post:
• Carswell began his career at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 as a reserve deputy. He was hired as a full-time deputy in December 2002 and later graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.
• Since that time, he has held numerous positions within the agency to include supervisory roles within the Corrections Division, K-9 Unit, Internal Affairs, and School Resource.
• He has completed various leadership development programs and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
• In September 2017, Carswell was assigned to the Corrections Division as the operations captain before being promoted to chief jail administrator in 2018.
• Since then, he has worked tirelessly to improve the environment within the Sullivan County Jail and address a number of issues that had developed over time, particularly overcrowding.
• In an effort to improve conditions, inmate population reduction became one of Carswell’s priorities. He reached out to Sullivan County commissioners to give them a first-hand look at the problem and the needs.
• He encouraged partnerships with several corrections-based programs and worked with county leaders to establish a pre-trial release program.
“As a result of his persistence, the environment within the jail has drastically improved,” Cassidy wrote. “There has been a dramatic decrease in the inmate population as well as many other positive changes within the facility. While Chief Carswell is quick to give all the credit to his team, his leadership and vision have played a key role in the changes. He has a unique ability to motivate and inspire others to perform at their personal best. He stands up for what he feels is right, always with the best interest of this department and the community in mind. I am happy that the TCI recognized his hard work, and I’m grateful to have him as part of this administration. Please join me in congratulating him on this honor.”