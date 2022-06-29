BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month.
The simple- to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as commissioner after commissioner lobbed question after question to Commissioner Angie Stanley, the sponsor of the resolution.
Deep into the debate, Commissioner David Akard’s frustration increased visibly as he called the situation “chaotic” and ultimately said, “God! Why did I run for reelection?!” while shoving his microphone away.
Stanley filed the resolution the day of the Sullivan County Commission’s monthly meeting and asked for a waiver of the rules, meaning she and co-sponsor John Gardner wanted a vote right away.
Stanley said the proposal was to begin funding $1,000 scholarships for each Miss Sullivan County and Miss Kingsport, beginning with the two receiving those titles at the upcoming pageant during Fun Fest.
The $2,000 would come from available Educate and Grow funds and would be used by the titleholders for educational purposes.
Commissioner Todd Broughton raised the first question: What if the titleholders aren’t planning to go to college?
“Then they probably won’t get it,” Stanley said, adding that the pageants in question are billed as scholarship competitions and most, if not all, competitors enter to earn money for their educations.
Commissioner David Akard jumped in next with a disclaimer: “My knowledge on pageants is slim to none.”
Akard went on to say he hated to even ask, but “do we have a Miss Bristol, a Miss Bluff City?”
“We do not,” Stanley said, adding the organizer of the Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Competition (an official preliminary in the Miss America program) had reached out to some Bristol businesses to see if there was enough interest to bring the title back.
Akard revealed he knows maybe a bit more than he said at the get-go.
“I drive up and down State Street (in Bristol) and there’s this place called The Paramount and they have pageants there constantly,” Akard said. “Actually, have a little more knowledge than I really want to admit. There’s different organizations in the whole ... Miss Universe, Miss Tenn ... and a friend runs these pageants. I love these little girls and more power to them. But I don’t know we can ... I don’t know if I can vote for waiver of the rules to give money to something I don’t know that there’s something similar to that in Bristol. I hate to be that way.”
Akard then joked Commissioner Mark Vance might want to sponsor a Mr. Bristol contest, but maybe Vance would just be the emcee.
Street returned the discussion to seriousness, suggesting the wording of the resolution be changed to make sure recipients must spend the county- awarded funds for education.
Ultimately, Stanley and Gardner amended the wording to say the money must be used for “continuing education” of the titleholders.
Stanley also agreed to amend the resolution to allow for the addition of a $1,000 scholarship should there be a Miss Bristol.
Commissioner Dwight King said several years ago a girl from Piney Flats became Miss ETSU and ran for Miss Johnson City and wanted to know if she would be eligible for a county scholarship.
Stanley said her resolution was not about Miss Johnson City.
“Sullivan County has Johnson City in it,” King said.
“This is about Miss Sullivan County and Miss Kingsport,” Stanley said.
“So you’re going to be biased against the people of Piney Flats?” King said. “So we’re going to be prejudiced against people of Piney Flats who go to school in Johnson City? What if Miss Kingsport is not from Sullivan County? What if she’s from Hawkins County? I hope somebody from Johnson City don’t see this and come after it.”
Stanley said the titleholders represent the locale in their title’s name and if a Miss Kingsport or Miss Sullivan County goes to East Tennessee State University in Johnson City they would be able to use the county-awarded scholarships.
Commissioner Colette George asked for it to be clarified that any future Miss Bristol, to be eligible for the county scholarship, would be Miss Bristol, Tennessee, not Virginia.
Commissioner Alisha Starnes asked if the resolution could be amended to state a recipient has to be a county resident, but did not push the issue after Stanley said they represent the county for a year no matter where they are from.
Street asked to clarify that any future Miss Bristol would have to be a title sponsored by the city of Bristol.
Stanley and others explained that Miss Sullivan County and Miss Kingsport are not sanctioned, organized or produced by the local governments, but are organizations and titles sanctioned by the Miss America system.
Asked why she wanted a waiver of the rules, Stanley said the Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Competition will take place before the commission next meets, and if the scholarships were approved they would be announced as the new titleholders are crowned.
Akard said he saw good intentions behind the resolution, but he questioned trying to rush it for Fun Fest. He went on to backtrack on his knowledge of pageants.
“There’s all these pageants,” Akard said. “Honestly, I have no knowledge of pageants.”
Akard said the problem with the resolution was it was trying to help a friend down in Kingsport. That was followed by his “chaotic” description and question to God about why he ran for reelection.
“Here it is, 9:30 at night,” Akard said, adding the “too many situations” on the issue were grounds for it being on “first reading.”
Broughton agreed it should have been on first reading and raised a whole new issue: gender identity.
“We probably need to do a little background on it because — and I know people are going to say there’s no way that’s going to happen in Sullivan County but — we’ve got a lot of people moving in here. What if somebody files a suit and says ‘I want to identify as this or that?’ The ‘Miss’ title may be illegal soon. It may have to be pronoun neutral. So this might need to be investigated a little further before we vote.”
Stanley agreed to place the resolution on first reading and the commission adjourned.