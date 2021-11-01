Editor’s note: This is part of a series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals in and around Kingsport.
BLOUNTVILLE — A former college instructor has found a new home teaching eighth grade English at a Sullivan County middle school, where the principal says she makes everyone feel welcome and respected.
Sullivan Central Middle Principal Jonathan Fields nominated Michelle Tindell for the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
“Ms. Tindell has been a teacher with us in Sullivan County for the past two years,” Fields wrote in his nomination. “She teaches eighth grade English Language Arts and she exemplifies what it means to be a great teacher. In a short period of time Ms. Tindell has had a profound impact on our students and families in our school community.”
Fields said Tindell begins with “careful planning to ensure that every student in her class has an opportunity to learn and succeed. She then sprinkles in a heavy dose of kindness as she is always kind to everyone — no matter what circumstances come her way.
“She genuinely loves people and enjoys being around students, teachers and parents alike. Helping people feel welcome and respected is one of her greatest strengths.”
Fields said Tindell also brings a wealth of knowledge into her classroom as she shares the rules of English and the excitement of literature with her classes.
“Students regularly share with me that they love being in her class because she believes in them and pushes them to work hard and achieve great things,” Fields wrote. “Ms. Tindell is an asset to our school and our district and I certainly feel that placing a spotlight on her is well deserved.”
Tindell holds a bachelor of arts in psychology from Maryville College, a master of science in psychology from Walden University and a master of arts in middle-grades teaching from East Tennessee State University.
She served as an adjunct instructor of psychology at Northeast State (2010-2018), ETSU (2012-2016) and Tusculum College (2013-2016) before she began teaching sixth, seventh and eighth grade social studies at Ashley Academy from 2018 to 2020.
“In 2020, she joined the faculty of Holston Middle School and moved with us to Central Middle School. She has taught eighth grade ELA since she joined us in Sullivan County,” Fields said.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.