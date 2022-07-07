ROGERSVILLE — Individuals from Hawkins County who were chosen to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in the unified flag football event for Tennessee won first place.
The games were held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, from June 4-12.
Christy Thacker, area director of the Hawkins County and Sullivan County Special Olympics, was also the team’s coach.
Thacker said that while she has taken individuals in the past, this is the first team they have ever had to qualify for the national event.
“It was a great honor,” Thacker said. “We tried for years and years to be in the drawing (for the team competitions). This was the first time many of my athletes flew in an airplane.”
According to Thacker, Tennessee sent a total of 123 athletes and coaches to the Special Olympic Games.
She said her team of 10 was seen as the underdogs.
“It was exciting,” Thacker said. “We were underdogs going in. No one thought we would win.”
The unified flag football event involves playing flag football with a team consisting of five Special Olympics athletes and five of their peers.
The Hawkins County team played five games and came out 4-1, which won them the gold medal.
“The kids were really excited to win, and they played hard,” Thacker said. “Being underdogs made it feel even better.”
Thacker said her athletes practiced every day for a year and earned their gold medals through hard work and dedication.
She said she and her team are thankful to the Knights of Columbus, which is a Catholic organization that helped them financially.
“We are thankful for the Knights of Columbus for supporting us and helping us make it to the USA games financially,” Thacker said.
While in Orlando for the games, the team even got to go to Disney World.
When the team members came home, they were welcomed by a group of locals at Hope Community Church.