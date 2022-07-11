LONG BEACH, Calif. — An underwater robotics team from Southwest Virginia took second place in its class in its first world competition.
A local high school team finished 11th in its class but has a goal for 2023 to get in the top five, while a North Carolina team that has won that class four straight times at the world competitions will no longer exist or compete next year.
The Marine Advanced Technology Education Remote Operated Vehicle (MATE ROV) World Championship competition was held June 23-25 in Long Beach, California.
COLLEGE WINS SECOND IN FIRST YEAR
The six-member Southwest Virginia Community College SeaEagles team took second overall in the Pioneer Class and won first place in project demonstration and first place in marketing display.
Joe Godsey, assistant professor of mechatronics, business, engineering and industrial technology at the the Richlands-based SVCC, served as lead mentor of the team alongside fellow faculty members Brian Hale and Charles Bundy.
Team members were Josh Thiel, Elisabeth Presley, Anthony King, James Hart, Kevin Brooks and Luke Jennelle.
“They were very excited,” Godsey said in a recent phone interview. “They did a great job and they worked very hard.”
The SeaEagles team, which came up with its name and logo, attended the super regionals competition May 14 at East Tennessee State University but did not compete because no other Pioneer Class team participated.
For 2023, he said the SVCC team probably will move up to the Explorer Class. The Pioneer Class is for first-year teams.
‘DIDN’T EXPECT TO WIN,’ TEAM PILOT SAYS
“We were pretty happy. Honestly, we didn’t expect to win anything. Definitely tickled that we did,” Thiel, of Lebanon, said. He was the CEO, pilot of the robot and involved in mechanical and electrical design of the machine.
He earned his associate’s degree in engineering earlier this year but plans to return to SVCC and the robotics team next school year, as well as mentor new underwater robotics team members. He said this year’s team outscored some four-year colleges in the underwater performance part of the competition.
The team won prizes that included $500, made up of $300 cash for winning second overall in its class, $100 cash for coming in first in demonstration and a $100 gift card for coming in first in marketing.
In addition, the team won a water-tight clear enclosure, which he said will help next year’s team and was shipped back. The team’s robot and equipment came with the team on its flight to California, drawing some questions from federal Transportation Security Administration officers, Godsey said.
KINGSPORT TEAM PLANS MORE NEXT YEAR
In the Ranger (high school) Class, the D-B EXCEL R-Mateys team from Kingsport made its highest marks ever in the national competition. It advanced to the world competition by virtue of its second place finish at the super regional.
The R-Mateys’ main sponsor/coach Erica Gardener, a teacher at D-B EXCEL, said the team “scored the highest score we have scored at a world competition.” This marked the fourth year for the R-Mateys at world, including three with Gardener as main coach.
Gardener said local businesses and the community provided funding for the trip.
“They were proud getting 11th. They were wishing it were higher,” Gardener said. “They’d like to get in the top five next year.” In perspective, she said that more than 300 teams didn’t qualify for world.
SEAL GOING OUT WITH PERFECT RECORD
Also among teams that competed at the super regional in Johnson City, SEAL Robotics of Greensboro, North Carolina, won first overall in the Ranger (mostly high school) class with 25 high school teams.
The community team has won four straight world competitions in the Ranger class and has existed for five years, including 2020 when no competition was held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ned Voorhees, lead mentor of the team and an Oracle database administrator for Avaya, said over the years the teams have included two sons.
He said seven of eight 2022 teams members have graduated this years, all headed to college and most in engineering. The team won $500 and four underwater Blue Robotics thrusters.
“We have really embraced the Kingsport community and we consider it our own. It’s our regional,” Voorhees said.
“We have a lot of gratitude to STREAMWORKS and the greater Kingsport community for ‘adopting’ us four years ago, when they invited us to be a part of their regional competition. We have since considered it our MATE Robotics home. We have loved competing and collaborating with great robotics teams in the area, such as the D-B Excel R-Mateys team.”
“I’m a dad first and foremost, and I kind of fell into this because I had a son on the team” followed by a second son.
As for the team ending its competition, Voorhees said he will continue to help other teams and share, among other things, tips on choosing among from than 50 available underwater cameras.
“There’s no need for everyone to do that,” he said of his plans to continue involvement in MATE ROV and its collaborative nature sometimes described as “coopetition.”