By RICK WAGNER
KINGSPORT — The student newspaper at Kingsport City Schools’ Sevier Middle School continues to win accolades.
Youth Journalism International (YJI) has named 11 student journalists from Sevier’s student newspaper, the Sequoyah Scribe, as 2022 award winners.
Now in its 13th year, YJI’s annual international media contest recognizes student writing and reporting, art, photography and multimedia skills in news, sports, opinion and other categories published or broadcast in English during 2021 by non-professional student journalists, ages 19 years or younger.
A panel of judges evaluates the entries, which came from schools and individuals from around the world who write for school papers, blogs or other media.
“I am so proud of the students for their hard work and extraordinary accomplishments,” Sevier Principal Kelli Seymour said in a Friday KCS news release. “Mr. David Flanary’s dedication and support of this program are remarkable. He and the students have worked together to create an amazing school newspaper that is unparalleled.”
Flanary is Sequoyah Scribe advisor and a Sevier social studies teacher.
“This year, our newspaper was named Best Newspaper in the state by the Tennessee High School Press Association, as well as a Pacemaker finalist by the National Scholastic Press Association,” Flanary said in a news release. “Now, these international awards show that Sevier’s student journalists are doing high-quality journalism that can stand shoulder to shoulder with any student publication globally. I am incredibly proud of each student involved with the Sequoyah Scribe.”
Sevier’s award winners are:
• Maddison Ball, finalist, Frank Keegan Award for News
• Claire Mooney, first place, In-Depth Reporting
• Katelyn Burrell, honorable mention, In-Depth Reporting
• Katelyn Burrell, first place, opinion writing
• Claire Mooney, honorable mention, opinion writing
• Michael Fanning, honorable mention, General Review
• Maggie Dunworth, honorable mention, News Photo
• Katie Carmon, honorable mention, Sports News Story
• Calli Venzon, honorable mention, Sports Opinion Writing
• Adeline Lyttle, honorable mention, Photo Illustration
• Taishawna Davis, honorable mention, illustration
YJI has been educating the next generation of news professionals and talented teens since 1984. Formally incorporated in 2007, it is a 501©(3) educational nonprofit public charity. For more information about YJI, visit youthjournalism.org.
Kingsport City Schools (KCS) is a public school district located in Kingsport, serving students in the Sullivan and Hawkins counties portion of the city and tuition students from elsewhere. The district is comprised of 13 schools, including a Pre-K, eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school, a high school program of choice and an alternative learning program. It has a total enrollment of over 7,600 students. The vision of KCS is to “Inspire. Cultivate. Impact.”