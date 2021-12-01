KINGSPORT — The student newspaper at Kingsport’s Sevier Middle School has won “Best of Show” from the National Scholastic Press Association.
The Sequoyah Scribe in the NSPA’s fall contest won first place in the Junior High/Middle School category.
“I am incredibly proud of the work our journalism editors and staff produced,” David Flanary, Sevier Middle School social studies teacher and journalism adviser, said in a news release from Kingsport City Schools. “Sevier’s student journalists have now captured over 200 state and national awards. These wins show that middle school students, given the opportunity, can rise to the challenge and produce great writing and photography.”
The Sequoyah Scribe is the extracurricular journalism program at Sevier Middle. The program produces student- written, student-designed and student-led newspapers, yearbooks, social media and a website.
“I am so proud of our students on the Sequoyah Scribe staff for winning this prestigious award,” said Dr. Kelli Seymour, Sevier Middle School principal. “We are fortunate to have such an outstanding program at Sevier. Much thanks to the Scribe adviser, Mr. David Flanary, who helps make this opportunity possible.”
NSPA, based and incorporated in Minnesota as a nonprofit educational association, provides journalism education services to students, teachers, media advisers and others throughout the United States and in other countries. It was founded in 1921.
