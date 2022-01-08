KNOXVILLE — For the past 37 years, an academic competition by Public Television of East Tennessee has put some of the area’s best and brightest students on screen, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year will be no different.
However, the region’s newest high school will be making its first appearance in the competition during the initial week.
The East Tennessee PBS Scholars’ Bowl, a tournament featuring 47 teams from high schools in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, returns for its 38th season on Monday. The championship show will be on March 14.
Episodes will air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. through March 14 on WETP and WKOP, available over the air and later online at easttennesseepbs.org/.
WEST RIDGE APPEARANCE TO BE TELEVISED WEDNESDAY
The first Tri-Cities team to play in the tournament will be West Ridge, which will face off Wednesday with Somerset (Kentucky) High School.
“While I don’t want to reveal the outcome of the games before they are broadcast, I can strongly hint that your readers would be especially interested in following the tournament paths of the teams from Dobyns-Bennett, Cherokee and Science Hill” high schools, host Frank Murphy said in a news release.
Executive Producer Ernie Roberts said Science Hill has three teams this season, while D-B and West Ridge each have two.
“It’s probably more likely like a basketball situation,” Roberts said of the format, which resembles March Madness. “You’re one and done.”
On Jan. 20, Maryville will play Science Hill, while Alcoa will take on Chuckey-Doak on Jan. 25 and D-B will face West Ridge on Jan. 27.
On Jan. 31, Maryville will play Science Hill. On Feb. 2, Anderson County will face Cherokee, and on Feb. 7, Knox Central will battle Unicoi County. On Feb. 11, Jefferson County will face Unaka. On Feb. 16, D-B will take on Temple Baptist Academy and the following day, D-B will play Somerset.
COVID PROTOCOLS OBSERVED
During the Knoxville recording of the 2022 season last October and November, the students and ETPBS staff followed the same COVID protocols that proved successful during the 2021 season filmed in the spring of 2021 instead of the fall of 2020. The use of additional cameras allowed for the students and host to be farther apart.
Murphy, the host of Season 38, returns for his sixth season. Murphy is an experienced broadcaster, podcaster and improviser in the Knoxville area. Also returning for a sixth year is Roberts.
Public, private, parochial and home schools participate in the Scholars’ Bowl. Tennessee counties represented in the 2022 tournament are Anderson, Blount, Carter, Claiborne, Greene, Hawkins, Jefferson, Knox, McMinn, Monroe, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington.
In addition, Bell and Pulaski counties in Kentucky have schools in the contest.
HOW DOES CONTEST WORK?
Teams of four students answer questions in the categories of literature, language, science, art, math, geography, music, sports, history, religion and other subjects.
Each game is a single elimination match. Winning teams advance to rounds of 32, 16, eight, and four before the final two teams compete for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a $1,000 cash stipend in the championship game.
Recent East Tennessee PBS Scholars’ Bowl champions include Hardin Valley Academy in 2021, Cedar Springs Homeschool in 2020 and 2019, and Webb School of Knoxville in 2018.
After the opening round of games is completed, the Thresh- old of 32 will begin airing on Jan. 31, the Smart 16 on Feb. 22, and the Educated 8 on March 4.
The Philosophical 4 is scheduled to air on March 10, with the championship on March 14.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.