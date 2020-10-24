ROGERSVILLE — It wasn’t easy for little Madeline to be away from her mommy, Kayla Jones, this past June while Jones’ Rogersville-based National Guard unit in the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment was deployed to Washington, D.C.
They were able to visit electronically while Madeline was staying with Jones’ mother and grandmother.
“I got to talk to her every night,” Jones said. “We did some FaceTime, but she was happy when I came home.”
Madeline didn’t get left behind on Friday, however.
She was seated right beside her mom as more than 40 members of Rogersville’s 278th ACR were honored Friday afternoon with a Tennessee State Senate Proclamation recognizing their June deployment.
The proclamation was signed by Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally and several regional members of the Tennessee General Assembly and was presented on Friday at the Rogersville National Guard Armory by Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville), who read it aloud.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, a framed copy of the proclamation was presented to 278th ACR commander Col. John Bowlin and Mount Carmel National Guard executive officer Maj. Lorance Baldwin, along with their Rogersville company leaders.
“They had no idea how long they’d be there”
Bowlin noted that their Washington D.C. mission occurred in the midst of assisting with the pandemic, and immediately after the 278th had responded to some tornadoes in the Cookeville area.
“The president of the United States asked for 5,000 soldiers prior to June 7,” Bowlin said. “We got the call on June 2, and by June 4 the 278th ACR had 1,000 soldiers show up in D.C. Tennessee was the largest contributor of soldiers in support of Operation Civil Unrest, and it was these volunteers right here who helped fill that bill.”
Bowlin said Tennessee’s contribution was a squadron from Mount Carmel and a squadron from Cookeville comprised of about 1,000 guardsmen who volunteered for the duty.
“I’m real proud of them,” Bowlin said. “What was really impressive about that operation was how quick these guys could leave their home, square things away with their employer, and get on the bus, and go to D.C. They had no idea when they left how long they’d be there. They still had a job to do.”
The 278th ACR was assigned to protect Lafayette Square during the protest, which turned out to be peaceful, and they were on their way back home just a few days after the June 7 event.
“Innumerable personal sacrifices”
Aside from McNally, the proclamation was also signed by Hicks and state Sens. Rusty Crowe, Jon Lundberg, Steve Southerland and Frank Nicely.
The proclamation states, “Whereas their service stands as an enduring example of all of the characteristics that have ensured the continued freedom of our nation and the preservation of its ideals over the course of our history; it is appropriate that we recognize the brave and noble members of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment as they have made untold and innumerable personal sacrifices to preserve the liberties we enjoy today and will continue to cherish for generations to come.”
Several local and area dignitaries attended Friday’s ceremony to help honor the 278th ACR, including Hicks; congressional candidate Diana Harshbarger; Rogersville Mayor Jim Sells; Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, who gave the invocation; and Rogersville Knights of Columbus member Bill Hewitt, who led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Hawkins County Commissioner Nancy Barker emceed the event, which was organized by Corki Weart, director of the Rogersville-based “Project Serve our Soldiers.”
That’s a good thing for Madeline, whose attention was focused mainly on a computer game throughout the ceremony. Maybe she’ll watch it online when she is a little bit older and better understands what it means.
Every soldier in the unit received a copy of the proclamation, so in years to come Madeline can also look at that proclamation and know her mom was part of something pretty important back in 2020.