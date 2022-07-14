ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Middle School Beta Club placed 10th in the nation at the National Junior Beta Club Convention in the project proposal event.
The eight beta club members participated in three days of competition at the convention, which took place from June 27-29 in Nashville.
The club competed in three events: creative writing, lead outside the box and project proposal.
“We’d already qualified for lead outside the box and project proposal back in September 2021 at the Leadership Conference,” said co-sponsor Shari Mefford.
RMS Beta Club members took 10th place in the project proposal event, requiring them to develop a service project that addresses a community need. RMS came up with a project called Blessing Backpacks, which provides essentials to kids entering the foster care system.
“Blessing Backpacks are intended to help with the transitions that foster kids deal with as they move into the system,” said co-sponsor Brandy McCracken. “Many foster children aren’t allowed or have time to take anything with them when they’re moved to a safer placement. In addition, the RMS Beta Club has some students that have been in the foster system and know firsthand what kids would like or need in those backpacks, such as toiletries, brushes/combs, hair ties, toothpaste and brush, games, and many other items that a young child or teen would find useful.”
McCracken said the club plans to continue the backpack program.
“In the future, we hope to help local foster groups make that transition for kids into foster care easier,” McCracken said.
RMS had attempted to attend the national convention for three years but had been unable to due to COVID and other travel issues.
“This year’s convention meant a great deal to the students and allowed them to show all of their hard work,” McCracken said. “Rogersville Middle School couldn’t have attended and placed without the help of the parents, the staff of RMS, and the donations of the community.”
The RMS Beta Club worked on its service project for about a year prior to the competition.