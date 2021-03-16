ROGERSVILLE — Four Hawkins County veterans groups are working together to organize what they hope will become an annual event at the Hawkins County War Memorial to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Vietnam veterans and their families, and especially the families of soldiers who were killed in Vietnam, are invited to attend the event on March 29 at 11 a.m. at the War Memorial in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Rogersville.
Hawkins County American Legion Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins told the Times News on Monday there was an event at the War Memorial on March 29, 2019, where he and commanders of the county’s VFWs met to place 20 flags at the memorial in honor of the 20 Hawkins County men who were killed during the Vietnam War.
That was more of an informal gathering, but Elkins said he and other county veterans would like to make the March 29 event a tradition.
“Place the flag for their loved one”
Unlike Veterans Day and Memorial Day, he doesn’t foresee the need block Main Street. Elkins said the lawn in front of the courthouse should be big enough to accommodate everyone who participates.
“I’ve not got a complete program written out, but what we’re going to do is have an introduction, say the Pledge of Allegiance, salute our flag, and then we will go into recognizing our fallen Vietnam War soldiers,” Elkins said. “We will read the name of each person who is on the memorial, and someone will place a flag for that veteran. I’m hoping to have family members of these veterans there to place the flag for their loved one.”
Elkins added, “Then we’ll have prayer, recognize any family members in attendance, and present them with a Purple Heart lapel pin in recognition of their loss and sacrifice.”
The history of National Vietnam War Veterans Day
On March 29, 1973, the last U.S. combat troops departed the Republic of Vietnam.
On March 29, 2012, President Barack Obama proclaimed March 29, 2012, as Vietnam Veterans Day. The proclamation called “upon all Americans to observe this day with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities that commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the Vietnam War.”
On March 28, 2017, President Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. This act officially recognizes March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The act also includes the day among those days on which the U.S. flag should especially be displayed.
Spread the word to veterans’ families about the event
Elkins noted that Korean War Veterans Day is recognized as July 27, which is the anniversary of the armistice that ended that conflict, and he’d like to organize a memorial service on that day for Korean War veterans and their families as well, although nothing has been finalized.
Aside from the American Legion, the March 29 event is also being organized by the Joseph Rogers VFW Post No. 9543 (Commander Dave Evans), Church Hill VFW Post No. 9754 (Commander James Vaughn), and Bulls Gap VFW Post No. 9683 (Commander Bud Long).
Elkins asks that anyone who knows family members of Hawkins County’s fallen Vietnam War soldiers to help spread the word to them about the event.
The names on Hawkins County’s Vietnam War Memorial include: Pfc. Don E. Alley, Pfc. Thomas D. Bernard, Spec. 4 Conley A. Bradshaw, Staff Sgt. Roy M. Brooks, Pfc. Gary M. Carter, Spec. 4 Gale V. Crawford, Sgt. Billy R. Courtney, Sgt. Freddie D. Ford, Sgt. Luther V. Gilreath, Spec. 4 Elgie G. Hanna, Cpl. Jimmy L. Henry, Spec. 4 Herbert D. Horner, Pfc. Thomas A. Lawson, 2nd Lt. Robert G. Price, Sgt. James P. Richards, Cpl. Thomas G. Richmond, Pfc. Gary S. Rowlett, Staff Sgt. David P. Spears, Lt. John W. Wilson, and 2nd Lt. Randall D. Yeary.