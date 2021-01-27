ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville Middle School Principal Jason Roach is about to get an education on Hawkins County government after being appointed Monday to fill the District 5 vacancy created by the October resignation of John Metz.
The two nominees on the November County Commission agenda to fill the seat were former Commissioner Mark Linkous, who relinquished his seat in 2018 to run for mayor, and Roach, who previously served as Mooresburg Elementary School principal before being named RMS principal last year.
The November vote was tied 10-10, and with the December commission meeting being canceled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the District 5 seat was back on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, during which Roach was elected 12-8.
Four commissioners changed their vote from the November meeting, including Syble Vaughan-Trent, Charles Housewright and Jeff Barrett, who switched from Linkous to Roach. Commissioner Larry Clonce changed his vote from Roach to Linkous.
When asked Tuesday by the Times News why they changed their vote from Linkous to Roach, Trent and Housewright both replied, “No comment.”
Barrett told the Times News on Tuesday that after the tie vote in November he contacted several citizens throughout Hawkins County for input.
“Each contact that I made was in favor of Mr. Roach over Mr. Linkous,” Barrett said. “It was this feedback that led to my decision to change my vote.”
Roach was sworn in by County Clerk Nancy Davis and served the remainder of Monday’s nearly three-hour commission meeting.
Committees approved with one caveat
Only five of the commission’s 15 committees are required by state law to be approved by the commission, including Audit, Beer Board, Environmental, Ethics, and Delinquent Tax. Commission Chairman Rick Brewer’s appointments to those five committees were approved Monday 20-1.
All 15 committees were appointed by Brewer, but the other 10 don’t require commission approval. That list includes the most active committees such as Budget/Personnel, Public Buildings, Education, Public Safety, and Parks. The list of all appointees can be seen in the photo gallery section of the online version of this article at www.times news.net.
An amendment introduced by Commissioner Valarie Goins stated that all 15 committees will expire Aug. 31, 2021, to coincide with the expiration and/or reappointment of the commission chairman seat. That amendment was approved 17-4.
Two of four Industrial Board vacancies filled
The commission Monday approved the appointment of Church Hill City Recorder Josh Russell and Rogersville attorney Amy Skelton to fill two of what had been three vacancies on the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board. The commission’s Industrial Committee previously approved the nomination of Scott Rutledge to fill a third vacancy, but he later declined.
On Jan. 6, longtime IDB member Danny Cockreham passed away at the age of 82. As a result, there are currently two vacancies on the IDB.
On Monday, the commission also approved the reappointment of Susan Armstrong. The terms of Armstrong, Russell and Skelton will expire Aug. 31, 2026.
One of two vacancies on the E-911 board filled
Andy Stump, who was a member of the Public Safety Committee’s advisory board for a solution to the county’s failing emergency radio system, was approved to fill the “county citizen” representative seat on the Hawkins County E-911 Board that was vacated earlier this month by the death of Lawrence Wheeler.
A second seat on that board remains vacant, however, after the commission voted not to appoint Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Miller to another “county citizen” position.
Commissioner Mike Herrell, who chairs the E-911 Board, told the commission Monday he feels sitting on that board would take time away from Miller’s efforts to replace the county’s emergency radio system.
Veterans services officer appointment tabled
The commission approved Goins’ motion to table appointment of a veterans services officer for one month to give other applicants an opportunity to submit resumes to commissioners.
Commissioner Larry Clonce had submitted a resolution seeking to appoint retired Staff Sgt. Jason Mooneyham to the position at an annual salary of $38,290, which is the salary previous VSO Danny Breeding was making after 12 years in the position.
The county salary scale calls for that position to start at $33,000, and some commissioners expressed concern that making an exception for one would create an avalanche of other employees seeking exceptions as well.
Herrell nominated Doug Cook for the position.
Before a vote could be taken however, Goins noted she had received two applications by email, and she believes the commission should look at all candidates in order to choose the best possible VSO. The motion to table was approved 15-6.
Appointments reported by County Attorney Jim Phillips
Rogersville attorney James Point from the law firm of Point and Keaton was reappointed Hawkins County delinquent tax attorney for a term ending Aug. 30, 2021.
Robbie Drinnon was reappointed to the Mooresburg Utility District board of directors for a term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
Glen Matthews was reappointed to the Lakeview Utility District board of directors for a term ending Dec. 9, 2024.
Lynn Norris was reappointed to the Surgoinsville Utility District board of directors for a term ending Feb. 20, 2025.
Tommy Young was reappointed to the Hawkins County Utility District board of directors for a term ending Jan. 31, 2025.
Lynn Parker was reappointed to the First Utility District board of directors to a term ending Feb. 21, 2025.