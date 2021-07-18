BLOUNTVILLE — Although West Ridge High School rising sophomore Abigayle Hubbard is three years away from college, she hopes to become a certified nursing assistant while still in school.
Ultimately, the volleyball player and Sullivan County student plans to attend a four-year university and become a registered nurse. And Middle Tennessee State University could be the school where she seeks that nursing degree after earning a CNA that aligns with Northeast State Community College or possibly a dual enrollment with NSCC.
Her college career might be a little easier now that she has been named one of MTSU’s True Blue 100 honorees, earning the distinction based on her freshman year at Sullivan Central, which along with Sullivan South and North high schools is consolidating to open as West Ridge High on Aug. 9.
“These honorees receive this recognition first and foremost because of the hard work they have put forward in their studies during their first year of high school,” MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee said in a news release. “We hope this accolade encourages them to continue to pursue academic excellence in the years to come.”
“True Blue 100 represents 100 outstanding high school freshmen who share the university’s core values and commitments and live up to them each day — all while excelling academically,” McPhee said. Those include honesty and integrity; respect for diversity; engagement in the community; commitment to nonviolence; and academic achievement.
HELP FROM EMILY AND EMILEE
Hubbard said school counselor Emilee Conkin and health sciences teacher Emily Robinette helped her through her freshman year, with Conkin, also the Central freshman volleyball coach, nominating her for the award and Robinette encouraging her to take clinical classes as a freshman. Hubbard plans to earn the CNA through dual enrollment at NSCC.
“It’s very competitive,” Conkin said of the program, for which she nominated five Central freshmen.
Conkin will be a counselor at West Ridge, too, and serve as the assistant varsity volleyball coach. Hubbard is on the junior varsity squad this academic year.
Hubbard is in the youth group at her church, Indian Springs Baptist, and enjoys playing travel volleyball as well as volleyball for Sullivan County Schools. She attended Indian Springs Elementary, where her mother is a kindergarten teacher; Holston Middle and Central High. She hopes to join the National Honor Society as a junior at West Ridge.
Hubbard, her sister, rising West Ridge senior Emalyne, and their parents, John and Amy, live in the Fall Creek area near Indian Springs.
WHAT IS THE AWARD?
MTSU accepts nominations each year from high school teachers and guidance counselors. Those students selected for the honor are recognized publicly with special rewards such as VIP tours of the campus, MTSU apparel and other exclusive invitations through high school, the release said.
Conkin said MTSU sends “swag” like T-shirts and sweatshirts to the True Blue 100, as well as tickets to sporting events. She said Hubbard also might be able to meet the MTSU volleyball coach and players.
Hubbard said she plans to take advantage of the tours in the future but that this year she looks forward to a new school year at her new high school with two familiar people, Conkin and Robinette, on the faculty.
“I’m really exited to see what programs they have, the new gym and field house and meeting some new friends from the other schools,” she said.