MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Mayor Pat Stilwell presented retiring certified financial officer Tammy Conner with a clock last month, presumably to help her keep track of all her new found spare time.
Conner, who is retiring after 24 years at City Hall, was honored by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at the beginning of the Dec. 17 meeting.
“She said she didn’t want no plaque,” Stilwell said during the ceremony. “She wanted a clock.”
Conner: “Something useful.”
Stilwell: “Exactly.”
An engraving on the clock reads: “Presented to Tammy Conner in appreciation for 24 years of service to the town of Mount Carmel.”
Conner ended her career in mount Carmel on a high. Note. In September she was praised by auditor Mickey Ellis who presented the BMA with a “clean audit” for the 2018-19 fiscal year with no negative findings.
“I’m very happy to say that we have no findings this year because Tammy and (City Manager) Mike (Housewright) do an outstanding job,” Ellis told the BMA in September. “You’re really fortunate in that regard.”
Housewright added in September, “To have a clean audit report, to have the type of audit we received today, that is entirely Tammy’s doing. The clean, unqualified audit is a direct reflection of Tammy’s work, and she certainly should be congratulated on that.”
“Tammy has been a dedicated employee of Mount Carmel for over 24 years,” Housewright told the Times News shortly after the Dec. 17 meeting. “Everyone appreciates all that she has done has for the town and we wish her a happy retirement.”
Stilwell later stated in a Facebook post, “Happy Retirement Tammy. We will miss you and I know you will miss us too. It will be exciting for awhile but then you will get bored. But you never get tired of having to get up and not having to go outside, start the car to get it warm in 20 degrees weather.”
Conner’s replacement is former Church Hill City Recorder Emily Wood.