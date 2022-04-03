A student organization at East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy finished among the top service organizations in the country for educating the community about prescription drug misuse. The college’s American Pharmacists Association-Academy of Student Pharmacists Operation Substance Use Disorders (SUD) committee (formerly Generation Rx) was national first runner-up for the APhA-ASP Operation Substance Use Disorders Chapter Achievement Award in 2020-21.
This is the ninth consecutive year that the chapter has been recognized either nationally or regionally, and it has been named the winner four times in the category. Overall, the chapter has earned first or second runner-up or winner eight times.
The student pharmacists faced many challenges because of COVID-19 during the year they were judged for the award, primarily because their curriculum was online during this time. It also inspired creativity, like converting their typically in-person presentations to an online format to be able to demonstrate administering naloxone, a life-saving overdose-reversing medication.
Highlights from their 2020-21 academic year include: collaborating with the ETSU Child and Family Health Institute to present naloxone training in its Collaborative Series; training students at the Cora Cox Academy alternative school in Kingsport to use naloxone; training 139 Science Hill students in the use of naloxone; giving 10 Remote Area Medical presentations; educating more than 900 individuals at events; presenting to over 550 individuals; and reaching over 2,700 individuals through public relations.
•••
Ayden Case, a Duke senior from Knoxville, has been awarded the prestigious Gates Cambridge scholarship. The scholarship covers a student’s tuition and living expenses while completing a graduate degree at the University of Cambridge in England.
At Cambridge, Case will investigate the role of regulatory T cells in heart disease as part of a doctorate in medicine before returning to the United States to attend medical school.
Case will graduate in May with a degree in chemistry and a concentration in pharmacology. While at Duke he has participated extensively in basic science and clinical research, pursuing his goal of becoming a physician- scientist.
Case is the son of John and Stephanie Case of Knoxville and grandson of Wayne and Mary Jo Case of Kingsport.
•••
Jayden Spain from Dryden, Virginia, has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Radford University. Appearing on the dean’s list is the most prestigious academic recognition Radford University students can receive for their performance during a semester.
Students are placed on the dean’s list if they meet four specific criteria. They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPAs of at least 3.4 for all courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and have no incomplete grades.
•••
Sarah Homoky of Kingsport has been named a semifinalist in the U.S. Student Fulbright Program at the University of Alabama. Students selected as finalists will receive a Fulbright Award and could live abroad as teachers, graduate students or researchers.
The Fulbright Program is the most prestigious U.S. international exchange program, offering opportunities for students, scholars and professionals. The Fulbright Award of the U.S. Department of State offers one-year grants for independent study and research, as well as for English teaching assistantships overseas. The highly competitive program selects approximately 1,500 award recipients from more than 11,000 applicants each year.
Homoky was selected as a semifinalist for the Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship to teach in a classroom in Germany for a year.
If selected in the final round, students will live and work abroad representing their American culture and learning about daily life in another country.
•••
Daniel Smith of Jonesville, Virginia, is among the more than 80 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the fall 2021 semester by being named to the president’s list at The Citadel.
The president’s list is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean’s list and the commandant’s distinguished list and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
Approximately 30% of graduating cadets earn commissions into military service. The Citadel is only one of two remaining 24/7 military-structured colleges in the United States, other than the federal academies.
•••
Mountain Empire Community College has announced that student Fallon Fox has been named the 2022 New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar for Virginia. Fallon was the top scoring student in the All-USA Academic Team Competition for the commonwealth.
This award, which includes a $1,250 scholarship, is sponsored by the Coca-Cola Foundation through Phi Theta Kappa. It is given to one student in each state.
Fallon, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, is currently enrolled in the Medical Office Coding in Procedures program at MECC and has plans to pursue an administrative technology associate degree. She is a member of MECC’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and served as a member of the college’s All-Virginia Academic Team.
•••
Bethel University Vice President Dr. Kimberly Martin recently announced the College of Professional Studies dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieved exceptional academic success in the term ending Jan. 31, 2022.
To qualify, undergraduate CPS students must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a GPA of 3.70 or higher in the term ending Jan. 31, 2022. Local students honored were Andrew Walsworth of Blountville and Raquel Estepp of Church Hill.