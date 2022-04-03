The American Pharmacists Association-Academy of Student Pharmacists Operation Substance Use Disorders committee of ETSU’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy was national first runner-up for the APhA-ASP Operation Substance Use Disorders Chapter Achievement Award in 2020-21. Shown (left to right) are student pharmacists Tess Willcoxon (vice president, patient care), Morgan Thomas (chapter president), Regan Bell (chapter member) and Hillary Owens (vice president, membership).