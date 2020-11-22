Seven student pharmacists from East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy have been accepted into the Tennessee Area Health Education Centers Scholars Program, an interprofessional training opportunity designed to develop a diverse, culturally sensitive health care work force that is well equipped to offer quality care, particularly to rural and underserved populations.
The ETSU student pharmacists, all members of the Class of 2022, are:
Jacquelyn Crawford of Church Hill.
Kristen Friend of Morristown.
Savannah Mackie of Russell, Kentucky.
Martha Leigh Martin-Gibbs of Smithville.
Kaitlyn Phillips of Erwin.
Kaitlyn Price of Church Hill.
Sydney Tabor of Pikeville, Kentucky.
•••
East Tennessee State University recently announced its inaugural group of nine Quillen Distinguished Research Fellows.
“Quillen College of Medicine has a very strong mission of research, so we developed a new fellowship program that recognizes established researchers who have developed a long history of external funding and sustained, productive research programs,” said Dr. Greg Ordway, associate dean for research and graduate education at Quillen. “The purpose is to get them together to fertilize collaborative research endeavors and to develop ways to increase research programs at ETSU through collaboration across departments and colleges and with local medical facilities.”
The nine Quillen Distinguished Research Fellows are Dr. Alok Agrawal, Dr. Eric Beaumont, Dr. Theo Hagg, Dr. Donald Hoover, Dr. Chuanfu Li, Dr. Jonathan Moorman, Dr. Krishna Singh, Dr. David Williams and Dr. John Yao.
•••
Alexis Heiar of Jonesborough is a member of the incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa, which has topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade point average, at 3.78, than any previous class. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2023 and 2022 were 3.76 and 3.71, respectively.
Heiar is classified as an undergraduate — first year and a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
The Class of 2024 is composed of 4,530 students, 456 fewer than last year. A decrease in enrollment was anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
•••
Even though Wofford College was forced to postpone then cancel commencement exercises for the Class of 2020, the college still celebrates the accomplishments of this resilient class. Two area students received degrees.
Lucas Matthew Altman received a bachelor of arts degree in finance with a minor in accounting, cum laude. Altman is from Johnson City.
Kassidy Laurel Morton received a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and psychology, magna cum laude. Morton is from Piney Flats.
Wofford College is a four-year residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
•••
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, announced it is awarding scholarships to 328 individual students pursuing secondary education at accredited schools throughout the United States.
A total of $742,000 is being awarded to students from 101 different scholarship funds within The Community Foundation.
Lauren A. Williamson of Johnson City, from Rivers Edge Christian Academy, received the George Oliver Benton Memorial Scholarship to attend East Tennessee State University.
•••
The Citadel’s spring 2020 dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
Cadets and students named to the dean’s list include Emilie Miller and Zachary Bieda, both of Johnson City.
Approximately 2,400 cadets and students currently attend The Citadel.
•••
Emilie Miller of Johnson City joins the thousands of alumni who proudly wear The Citadel ring. The seniors of the Class of 2021 were celebrated with a traditional ring presentation ceremony Sept. 25 in McAlister Field House, attended by the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, veteran and active-duty students.
Attendance at the ceremony was restricted to only ring- eligible seniors due to the need for social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“Our seniors deserve every bit of pageantry for earning their much anticipated rings as every other member of the Long Grey Line who came before them,” said the Commandant of Cadets, CAPT Geno Paluso. “While we wish we could provide everything we would normally on a Parents Weekend, we are pleased to be able to provide this in-person ring ceremony for the Class of 2021.”
•••
Keeley Morton of Bristol and Abi Montgomery of Kingsport have been named to the dean’s list for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
Morton’s parents are Bryan and Sabrina Morton. Montgomery’s parents are Leslie and Emily Montgomery.
•••
Robert Randolph of Blountville is one of more than 100 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for summer 2020 during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15. These graduates were recognized alongside more than 800 additional students who completed their degrees in May.
Randolph received a master of arts in Christian ministry.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. It is the largest private university in the state.
•••
Leanna Wooten of Johnson City graduated with a master of science in nutrition and food science from Montclair State University in May 2020.
The university celebrated a delayed but much anticipated commencement over 21 small, separate, in-person ceremonies between July 18-23 at Sprague Field on campus, concluding with a ceremony for the School of Nursing in the Amphitheater on campus held Sept. 24.
•••
Ellen Carpenter of Johnson City is among the 4,483 students who make up the largest and most diverse freshman class in the University of Utah’s history.
Despite nationwide concerns over declining enrollment for institutions of higher education due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Utah saw its largest total enrollment in its 170-year history for the fall 2020 semester.
•••
Lisa Fowler of Kingsport was among more than 500 students from Miami University who received degrees during the summer semester of 2020. Fowler graduated with a bachelor of arts in speech communication. Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.
•••
Sarah Daniels has received a degree from the University of the Cumberlands. Daniels, of Bristol, completed her doctor of education in educational leadership at UC. University of the Cumber-lands is the largest private university in Kentucky. It is located in Williamsburg.
•••
More than 350 students from across the country were recognized for their academic accomplishments at Bethel University. Dr. Kimberly Martin, Bethel’s vice president, announced the College of Professional Studies dean’s list for the term ending Sept. 30, 2020.
To qualify for the dean’s list, undergraduate students must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and earned a GPA of 3.70 or higher in the term ending Sept. 30.
Local students honored were:
Nathan Lane of Blountville.
John Lufi of Blountville.
Mary Conner of Kingsport.
Steven Farley of Kingsport.
Roger Peace of Kingsport.
Michele Siple of Kingsport.
Elizabeth Carver of Piney Flats.
Bethel University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in McKenzie, Tennessee.
•••
Two local students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Connor Chase of Kingsport was initiated at Middle Tennessee State University.
Jenny Geer of Bristol was initiated at Marshall University.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved distinction.