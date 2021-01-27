ROGERSVILLE — Following an emotional endorsement Monday by the daughter of late Hawkins County Property Assessor Jeff Thacker, longtime Deputy Assessor David Pearson was approved unanimously by the county commission to fill Thacker’s position until the 2022 election.
Thacker, 48, passed away following a brief illness on Dec. 20. He had completed two terms as assessor and was elected to a third term unopposed this past August.
Three people sought appointment by the county commission to replace Thacker as assessor, but Pearson was the only applicant with experience in the office.
Pearson told commissioners earlier this month he had been chosen by other staff in the assessor’s office to seek appointment to the job, and Kennedy Thacker said she believes that would be her father’s wish as well.
“Right now is not the time to bring in an untrained outsider to continue this position,” she told the commission. “We would lose valuable time training an outside member, valuable time we do not have with the pressing reappraisal. Like myself, his employees are still grieving his loss. They need each other to move on with the void that is left. I know how hard it is for them at this time to continue working each and every day.”
She added, “They are a family, and an outsider would only add unwanted stresses to their everyday duties. With the reappraisal upon us, the only option is to appoint someone internally to lead. David has over 30-plus years’ experience, and he has worked with numerous assessors during his tenure. Dad highly respected his knowledge and wisdom, and his knowledge and experiences are superior to anyone outside of the office. The people of Hawkins County deserve someone with this knowledge and expertise.”
Pearson had previously stated he would complete Thacker’s term and not seek election to the position.
Ordinarily that seat would come up for election again in 2024, but due to the unexpected vacancy, it will be placed on the ballot during the 2022 county election for a two-year term, before getting back on its four-year election cycle in 2024.
The two other applicants were recognized to speak to the commission Monday, but neither was nominated for the position by a commissioner.
Chuck Smith, who has owned Rogersville Marine for more than 24 years and has also been employed by UPS for 17 years, admitted that Kennedy Thacker’s presentation was tough to follow. Smith asked commissioners to consider him for the position, if not at Thursday’s meeting, then when the seat is back on the ballot for the 2022 election.
Tonya A. Katzin of Eidson told commissioners she has 20 years of experience in government regulatory compliance, and has been a Realtor, sold and purchased property, and is a certified property manager and certified manager of housing.
Following his unanimous appointment by the commission, Pearson was sworn in by Hawkins County Clerk Nancy Davis.
Afterward, Pearson received a hug from Kennedy Thacker and other members of the Thacker family.
“Daddy strongly believed in the voice of the people,” she told the commission. “He has been an invaluable asset to the assessor’s office and to the community of Hawkins County. He had completely devoted himself to the duties of that office, and he was elected by the people not once, but three times. He loved what he did and he loved serving people. He definitely possessed a service heart, which was so evident in everyday life. He was fair and honest, and he loved each and every one of his employees. They’re family to him and he took care of them.”