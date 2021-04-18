Northeast State’s Alpha Iota Chi chapter team of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society made its presence known by winning several awards at PTK’s Catalyst 2021 national event held April 8-10.
The society’s Hallmark Awards ceremony was conducted via livestream on April 10. The ceremony recognized PTK chapters across the nation for excellence in individual and chapter work for the past year.
The livestream got the telecast treatment in the Regional Center for Performing Art Theatre on Northeast State’s Blountville campus, where Alpha Iota Chi members gathered along with faculty advisors and Northeast State President Dr. Bethany Bullock.
Chapter President Brittany Rowell and Treasurer Bryan Kirk won Distinguished Chapter Officer awards. The chapter officer team also received the prestigious Distinguished Chapter Officer Team Award. This award recognizes officer teams that exhibit an exceptional atmosphere of teamwork, leadership and enthusiasm for the society’s hallmarks. The chapter officer team is: Melanie Fischer, Chloe Howell, Rebecca Jones, Bryan Kirk, Samantha Maney, McKenzie Peters, Brittany Rowell and Cheyenne Ward.
Awards announced during the livestream named Alpha Iota Chi among the winners in: Distinguished Honors in Action Project; Distinguished Honors in Action Theme Awards; and a Beta Alpha Continued Excellence Chapter.
The chapter’s Honors in Action project, “Finding Unity in Humanity: Beginning a New Legacy of Inclusion” sought to create an outlet to share the experiences of LGBTQIA+ individuals in the Appalachian region. Chapter members started a podcast and invited guests to share those experiences.
For the Honors in Action project, a chapter incorporates academic research and analysis, leadership roles and development with action and collaboration.
Chapters receiving the Beta Alpha Continued Excellence Chapter designation must be named to the Distinguished Chapter level at the national level for three or more consecutive years. Alpha Iota Chi also received Distinguished Chapter designation for 2021.
Alpha Iota Chi consistently performs well at the regional and national competition levels. The chapter won several honors at the PTK Tennessee Regional Convention competition held virtually in March. The chapter’s record of achievement sets a new standard of excellence each year.
Alpha Iota Chi holds five-star status, the highest level of participation in Phi Theta Kappa activities. PTK ranks as the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 1.3 million members.